Ricky Martin is starting the new year with a new bundle of joy.
The Grammy-nominated singer announced the arrival of his daughter with an Instagram post showing off the infant's tiny hands. Martin says the girl is named Lucia.
Martin's post didn't include any additional details, other than that the baby girl is healthy. Martin's post says his family, which includes husband Jwan Yosef and 10-year-old twin sons, have "fallen in love with Lucia."
The "Living La Vida Loca" singer garnered an Emmy nomination earlier this year for his supporting role in the FX series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."
Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set: Audio has emerged of Louis C.K. apparently mocking the students-turned-activists from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
The sound-only recording was posted Sunday in a since-removed YouTube video that said it was from a Dec. 16 stand-up set at a Levittown, New York, comedy club.
On the recording, C.K. says the students are "not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot." He adds: "You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way." A message seeking comment left at C.K.'s website wasn't immediately returned.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, called C.K. "pathetic."
The 51-year-old comedian disappeared from public life after apologizing for sexual misconduct in November of 2017, but since August he has been making unannounced appearances at comedy clubs.
Spacey says court appearance would 'amplify' negative publicity: Kevin Spacey says his presence at a Massachusetts courthouse on accusations that he groped a young man would "amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case."
Spacey says in documents received by the Nantucket District Court on Monday that he's pleading not guilty and believes he should be excused from appearing at his Jan. 7 arraignment.
Prosecutors have asked the judge to deny Spacey's request.
The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016. He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.
Spacey's lawyer, Juliane Balliro, says in the documents that his presence in court would only "heighten prejudicial media interest in the case" and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool.
Master P to cover funeral costs for boy: Rapper and businessman Master P will pay for the funeral of a 13-year-old Kentucky boy killed in a car crash after a police chase.
News outlets report Ki'Anthony Tyus was a passenger in a car reported stolen that crashed into a utility pole Dec. 22, after a Louisville Metro police pursuit. Ki'Anthony's family says they don't know why he was in the car.
Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says police are probing whether the chase violated the department's strict pursuit policy.
Ki'Anthony was an anti-violence activist, becoming the face of Louisville's "Hood 2 Hood" movement after being hit by a stray bullet while playing basketball in 2015. Percy Miller, known as Master P, met Ki'Anthony after that shooting and stepped in to cover the costs of Thursday's funeral for his "lil soldier."
