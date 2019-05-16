After having to postpone their North American tour to accommodate front man Mick Jagger's medical treatment, the Rolling Stones have now announced their new tour dates.
The iconic rock band announced on Twitter Thursday that all the cities from the previously postponed shows are now set and a brand new date was added in New Orleans.
They will start in Chicago June 21. They will hit stops in the area including Philadelphia on July 23 and two shows in East Rutherford August 1 and 5.
According to the post on twitter, tickets sold for the original date will be honored. The band said that fans do not need to exchange their tickets.
Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.
Tickets for New Orleans will go on general sale Friday May 31, at 10am local time.
The band first announced that they would have to postpone their U.S. and Canada tour at the end of March, citing lead singer Mick Jagger's need for medical treatment.
Jagger apologized to fans on Twitter March 30.
"I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," he said.
About a week later, the singer returned to social media to update fans on his condition.
"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," Jagger tweeted on April 5.
He posted a video of his signature stage moves Tuesday.
May 15, 2019
