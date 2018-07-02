ATLANTIC CITY — Armed with bottled water, cowboy hats, and lots of excitement, thousands of fans of country music star Sam Hunt traveled to the city Sunday for the first beach concert of the season.
The concert, one of three beach concerts this summer, capped one of the most historic weekends in recent Atlantic City history that also featured two casino openings and 1 million estimated visitors to the area.
“We came here yesterday to check out the new Hard Rock,” Mike Tirado, of Marlboro, said while standing in line Sunday. “It’s perfect timing.”
Fans attending the beach concert also had to deal with sweltering heat, as temperatures reached into the mid-90s on Sunday.
With the sun shining all day and people packed close together on the beach, the temperature probably felt above 100 degrees, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said.
"The record is 99 degrees, and we didn't quite get there. But I imagine heat indexes (throughout the day) reached about 100," he said. "We also didn't have much of a sea breeze, which didn't help."
Jennifer Tornetta, a spokeswoman for AtlantiCare, said the medical tent started filling up early with heat-related illnesses.
The medical tent, which was set up inside the concert area, had 25 beds. Medical personnel were also prepared to give IVs to anyone that needed them, she said.
Sgt. Kevin Fair of the Atlantic City Police Department said there were 41 medical calls throughout the day and one person was taken to the hospital.
There were no arrests made, he said.
"It was a very good day," he said. "Everything went smoothly."
The first acts before Hunt began around 2 p.m., and the whole concert ended around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
That didn't stop thousands of people from lining up hours early to try and get the best spot on the beach.
Before heading into the concert, the consensus among the crowd was the intensity of the heat. Groups of people were in bathing suits, attendees draped towels over their heads to stay cool and vendors sold ice cream throughout the crowd.
Inside the gates, there were hydration centers and mist tents set up for people to cool down or refill a water bottle.
Coming to the show from Cape May, Coral Stevensen was also in the ocean cooling off before the show. She came to Atlantic City with her friend to listen to Hunt sing live – and was hoping to hear his hits “Single for the Summer” and “Make You Miss Me.”
By noon, the beach was filled with hundreds of people, and dozens in lines along the beach near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Some jumped into the ocean for a swim and to cool off while they waited in line.
“I basically like all of (Sam Hunt’s) songs; he’s fun to listen to,” she said.
Friends from the suburbs of Pennsylvania – Emerald Leon, 26, Briana Cummins, 22, and Kerstin Torres, 27— sat on the beach applying sunscreen near the ocean while waiting for the concert to start. Torres said she saw Sam Hunt play last year and is back for round two.
“I’m the country one,” Torres said. “I’ve always loved country music; I grew up with it since I was little."
The Atlantic City Police Department debuted its new piece of equipment, called Skywatch, which is an elevated platform with multiple cameras to help it keep an eye on the crowd to spot problems early.
The cameras were connected to the Atlantic City Headquarters for Intelligence Logistics Electronic Surveillance located in the police department, Fair said.
Good morning AC & South Jersey. With high temps and humidity happening along with a @SamHuntMusic concert on the beach, make sure you drink plenty of water this weekend. Know the signs of heat exhaustion/stroke. pic.twitter.com/pGJCFPqxVs— Atlantic City Firefighters IAFF L198 (@AtlanticCityFD) June 30, 2018
Water was the only drink concert goers were allowed to bring in, and then only one, 1 liter factory sealed bottle. But organizers provided water for refilling 2 liter bottles and backpack type water holders that were allowed in if empty.
Water sellers on the boardwalk were doing a brisk business.
Blankets, chairs and tarps were not permitted, but fans could bring beach towels, baby strollers and small backpacks. No large beach umbrellas were allowed, or anything else that would block other people's views. Fans were searched when entering the show.
Hunt kicked off what will be a three-act beach concert series this summer. Demi Lovato will be performing July 26 and The Chainsmokers will perform July 29.
