ATLANTIC CITY — One of the biggest gambles in the city’s beach concert series looked like it paid off Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of the Chainsmokers’ young fans greeted the electronic dance music duo of — DJ Alex Pall and singer Andrew Taggart — when they came on stage about 15 minutes after their scheduled showtime at 4:30 p.m.
Even far back on the beach, their images could not be missed on the giant video screens over the stage and its to left and right.
After the crowd experienced fellow EDM artist Gryffin and singer-songwriter Bazzi, the Chainsmokers rewarded their faithful with one of the biggest hits, “Don’t Let Me Down,” a No. 3 pop hit from 2015, early on as the third song in their set.
The Chainsmokers were a gamble because not only are they young in age with a career that’s only 8 years old, but they also specialize in electronic dance music, which is a favorite genre among millennials. It is a style that was being featured for the first time as one of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s officially sanctioned beach concerts.