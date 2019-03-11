The show goes on as developers continue their work to bring life back to two local movie theaters.
Brett DeNafo and his partners Clint Bunting and Scot Kauffman announced last year that they would open the Ventnor Square theatre and later took on a second project of redoing the Tilton Square Theater and IMAX in Northfield at the same time.
Since then, construction has been a double feature.
DeNafo, who was also the driving force behind the revitalization of a theater in Stone Harbor, thinks that— despite delays— the timing for the projects has worked out well.
While the Ventnor Square Theatre faced an unexpected two-month setback, construction continued and is now nearing an end at the Tilton Square Theatre.
The Tilton was acquired in late December and construction to keep the IMAX and upgrade the building’s interior were originally set to finish in March, but a more realistic opening should happen in mid-April, DeNafo said. He assures moviegoers that it will open its doors in time for the fourth Avenger's movie, "Endgame," release date on April 26.
"It's a complete overhaul," he said. "People are going to walk in there and it's going to be a full new experience."
One major design change was to install recliners in all seven theaters. These new seating options have started to fill the theaters and should all be installed in the next two weeks.
Workers have also already built a bigger concession stand and moved it to improve the "flow" of the theater.
A new room was also added as a space for children's parties and other events.
From there, DeNafo says it's just final touches, which include all new carpeting and full upgrades to all four bathrooms.
While DeNafo says that the modernized interior will give the theater a "wow factor," they will keep one familiar feature.
The red neon sign that read "TILTON" will get a touch up and return to the front of the building.
"I remembered when I'd drive by that sign was lit up at night. I always liked that sign," he said.
While renovations progressed at the Tilton Square Theatre, the Ventnor theater, which is an older building, ran into a structural setback.
According to DeNafo, the movie theater's front façade needed more steel implants to reinforce and stabilize the front façade.
He estimates that in the next three weeks work to add the extra steel should be done and they can move forward with interior renovations, including constructing three theaters and a burger bar.
While it was a major setback, DeNafo sees this as a good time for them to shift all focus to the renovations in Ventnor.
Although originally slated for May, DeNafo believes the Ventnor Square theatre will open later in the summer, possibly in July.
