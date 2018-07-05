The Wildwoods Convention Center's Oceanfront Arena hosts "the world's largest foam party," Foam N' Glow, 7 p.m. on July 7.
DJs such as Justin Caruso, Cade and Corbin Kelly will be in attendance.
Attendees can expect fast-paced dancing, contortionists, aerial acts, fire performers, and more.
Tickets range from $30 to $86 and the event is open only to those 15 and up. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the party will last until midnight.
