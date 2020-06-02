Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife can’t find Kleenex hand towels or a similar paper product made by Viva. We have looked in ShopRite, Acme, Target, Walmart and online. Any suggestions? — Rich Bounds
Dear Rich: You didn’t look in Home Depot for $2.99 a box. I also found some on eBay.com. What I do in my guest bathroom and powder room, that you could try much more reasonably, is a fancy (or plain) stand up paper towel holder, that you only buy once with a roll of paper towels.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking to replace dinner forks in Oneida Heritage #603 pattern. It is also known as Royal York. — blanchesp1178
Dear blanchesp1178: The best deals on your replacement forks is on Ebay.com. There are quite a few listings. You can also go to replacements.com. Their prices are about $20 per fork, where on Ebay.com you can get a whole set for that. Both sites have used ones. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: This may be out of your wheelhouse, but here goes. I have purchased two patio chairs for a high top table from Home Depot. They are impossible for me to put together. Home Depot does not assemble. Do you know of anyone who does? — Jeannine
Dear Jeannine: Since you didn’t mention what your hometown, this is my best suggestion: Look in The Press under Classified you will find the Handyman section. There are a few people listed.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: While staying home to help fight the spread of the corona virus, many of us have cleaned out our closets. All donation bins are either overflowing or temporarily out of use. Second-hand thrift stores also are closed. Do you know of any place accepting donations so we shophalolics can do some good with our excess? — Allyson, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Allyson: The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will not only take your donations, they will come pick them up. Call 609-345-5517 to schedule your pickup.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Ronzoni pasta: $1.
• Utz potato chips or tortilla chips: Half price.
• Fage 16-ounce sour cream: $2.
Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.99.
Large eggs 30 pack: $2.99.
Purex Liquid 75-ounce laundry detergent: $2.99.
With your Acme Digital coupon. Limit one.
Aldi
• 1 pound of strawberries: 99 cents.
• Pennsylvania whole white mushrooms: 79 cents per ½-pound package.
• Gardenline 10-foot offset market umbrella on a stand: $59.99.
• Michigan fresh asparagus: $1.89 per pound.
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breasts: $1.89 per pound.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nut 23- to 26-ounce can: $3.99 with your digital coupon. Limit 4.
• Botticelli 33.8-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $5.99.
• General Mills cereal (limited assortment): Half price.
• Peter Pan peanut butter: $1.77.
• Coast or Zest eight-bar pack of soap: $2.99. Save an additional $1 off with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite domestic ham or Auricchio provolone cheese: $3.99 per pound in the deli.
• Nature’s Reserve Skirt Steak: $5.99 per pound.
Tips
• Deer Ridge six-person dome tent is $99.99 at Target. All Graco baby products are on sale.
• Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $3.99 at Walgreens. Purex 43.5-ounce liquid laundry detergent is three for $6.
• Maxwell House 30.65-ounce can is $4.99 at CVS. O.P.I. nail polish is buy one, get one free.
• 6-foot long folding table is $36 at Dollar General.
• 8-pound bag of Kingsford Match Light Charcoal is $8 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
