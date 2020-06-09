Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending $50, can you find an old-fashioned, stove-top coffee pot? Thanks. — Theresa P., Mays Landing
Dear Theresa: Bed Bath & Beyond carries a Farberware Classic 8-cup Stovetop Percolator for $24.99. Save an additional 20% with a coupon from a past Sunday's Press, making your cost $20.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a wicker patio chair to complete my set. I have enclosed a picture of it. I purchased these at Christmas Tree Shop about two years ago. Help. — Marlene, Brigantine
Dear Marlene: Walmart.com has a set of two Marlo Wicker Fan Back Outdoor club chairs in dark gray for $190.67. They look like the picture you sent, but I can't tell by your picture if yours are brown or gray in color? All the stores are supposed to open June 15. You could get lucky at Christmas Tree Shops and find them.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a big-screen TV and cheap. — Carl T.
Dear Carl: ShopRite this week have a LG 50-inch Smart 4K TV for $269.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read and enjoy your article every week. Now I am looking for Swiss Miss Simply Cocoa. The box states five simple ingredients. ShopRite used to carry it. I have contacted Swiss Miss directly to no avail. I am a type-2 diabetic and look for simple healthy options whenever I can. — Donna O'Callaghan, Galloway Township
Dear Donna: According to Swiss Miss' website, Target carries Simply Cocoa. However, at Target.com they are out of stock. If it is discontinued, you may be able to find it in dollar stores. You can try calling 877-CONAGRA for more information on it. I am sure if any of our readers see it, they will write in.
Reader tips
• Both Janis Rothermel of Longport and Calista wrote in to let Allyson of Egg Harbor Township know the Goodwill in the Cardiff Circle Shopping Center will take donations behind the store and will give you a receipt if you desire.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottle: 79 cents.
• Snyder's 1-pound bag of pretzels: $1.99.
• Summer inflatables: 33% off.
• Banquet pot pies: $1.
• Ben & Jerry's pint ice cream: $1.88.*
• Turkey breast 4- to 7-pounds frozen: 99 cents per pound.*
*with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one each.
Aldi
• A pound of strawberries: 99 cents.
• Seedless watermelon: $3.99.
• Rack of lamb chops: $9.99 per pound.
• Burman's 38-ounce ketchup: $1.19.
• PurAqua case of bottled water: $2.29.
ShopRite
• Schick razor systems: $4.99. Save an additional $4 with the coupon from Sunday's Press.
• Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.
• Eight O'Clock 11- to 12-ounce ground or whole bean coffee: $2.99.
• Dungeness jumbo crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• One pound of super lump crab meat: $19.99.
• ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House big can: $3.99.*
• Red, green or black seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Nature Valley cereal bars are $1.99 at CVS. Buy two boxes and save 50 cents with the coupon from Sunday's Press.
• Boneless rib eye steaks family pack is $5.99 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Maxwell House big can is $5 at Dollar General. Buy three Kellogg's, General Mills or Quaker cereals (limited assortments) for $5 with your Dollar General digital coupon.
• Men's cargo golf shorts regularly $30 are on sale for $20 at Target. Men's golf pants regularly $40 are on sale for $30.
• Tropical Sun beach towels are $8 at Family Dollar.
