Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do they still sell the old kids Slip and Slide? I would love to find one for my grandkids. My kids used to love ours. —Grandpop T.
Dear Grandpop T: You can get a Sun Squad 2-Lane Shark Water Slide for $15 at Target. It looks very similar to the old Slip and Slides, actually it looks even better. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a deal on a stainless steel French Door frig. — Teddy
Dear Teddy: Home Depot has a 25.5 cu.ft. Samsung stainless steel French Door refrigerator regularly $1,777 on sale for $1,098.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a good 26-inch woman’s bike that I am no longer comfortable riding. I am almost 80. I want to be able to touch the ground while sitting. Do you know where I can buy a 24-inch woman’s bike? Perhaps a reader would want to trade a or sell me a used one. — Barbara Rainear, Ocean City
Dear Barbara: The good news is the stores are opening up as of this past Monday. I was in Walmart a few days ago, and not one bike in the store.
There are so many bike rentals in Ocean City. Perhaps you can buy or trade there. A Huffy Cranbrook 24-inch woman’s cruiser bike is $68.37 at Walmart.com. However it is out of stock right now. If I hear from any readers I will let you know. Keep checking the Bargain Box in The Press too.
Reader tips
Torimonstr wrote in to let Donna from Galloway know she found the Swiss Miss Simply Cocoa at the Mays Landing Walmart. Barbara wrote in to let Donna know Express.com sells Swiss Miss sugar-free hot chocolate mix.
She also said to check out Pinterest for keto hot chocolate mix recipes that will not spike blood sugar levels.
Steals of the week
Acme
• A 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count Red Argentine wild caught extra jumbo shrimp: $15.98.
• Dannon Oikos, Light & Fit or Triple Zero Greek yogurt: 69 cents.
• A 3-pound Hatfield Boneless dinner ham: $9.99.
• Haagen Dazs ice cream or bars: $2.50.
• Dannon 5.3- to 6-ounce yogurt: 50 cents.
• Kind Bars: Five for $5.
Aldi
• Blueberries: $1.49 per pint.
• Large Hass avocados: 79 cents.
• Green grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Clancy’s 8-ounce kettle chips: $1.29.
• Adventuridge 4-in-1 airbed includes two single beds, two pillows, a carry bag, pump and a repair kit: $24.99.
• A 9-by-7 foot, four-person tent: $29.99.
ShopRite
• Bic Disposable razors: $4.99. Save an additional $3 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost $1.99.
• Jumbo Dungeness crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• Whole beef tenderloin for filets: $6.99 per pound. Limit one.
• San Giorgio or Colavita pasta: 88 cents.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Cherries: $1.99 per pound.
Tips
• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce can, Gevalia or McCafe 12-pack K-Cups are $4.99 at CVS. Folgers 8-ounce instant decaf coffee is $5.99.
• A Blackstone Tailgater 35,000 BTU combo grill with griddle plate and grill box regularly $249.99 is on sale for $210 at Target.
• Folgers Country Roast 25.1-ounce can, Instant 8-ounce jar or 12 pack of K-Cups are two for $10 at Dollar General. Must buy two for the deal.
• Russell Stover or Whitman’s chocolate boxes and Blue Diamond almonds are both buy-one, get-one free at Walgreens.
-A Dyna Glow three-burner gas grill is $99 at Home Depot.
• An Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) regularly $49.99 is on sale at Lowe’s for $29.99.
• Pork spare ribs are $1.49 per pound at Save A Lot. A seedless watermelon is $2.99.
