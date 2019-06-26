Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can find wooden matchstick corded blinds? I need additional ones to match the ones I already have in my sunroom. — Don Leary
Dear Don: Go to Amazon.com. They have so many and all different sizes (which you didn’t mention in your letter). Most are less than $30. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy drapes for a 3-foot wide window to the floor with those big round metal circles to run through the rods? — Michael Z.
Dear Michael: Grommeted Panel drapes in 84-inch long lengths are $7.99 each at Christmas Tree Shops.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you please find out where I can purchase McCormick vegetable dip in the packet. The ShopRite in Manahawkin and Waretown no longer carry the product. — Bob
Dear Bob: Bad news, McCormick discontinued their vegetable dip mix. However you can buy a six-pack of it for $38.77 on Ebay.com. But how fresh could they be? Try Knorr vegetable mix it is very similar. Target, Walmart and ShopRite sell it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find the 10-ounce frozen Larry’s mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese? ShopRite used to sell them, but has discontinued. Many thanks. — Dot, Galloway Township
Dear Dot: According to its website, Dollar General sells Larry’s cheddar cheese mashed potatoes in a 10-ounce size. It is item 02963201.
Reader Tips
• Nancy from Atlantic City wrote in to let Heide Rettershofer know she found her the Lysol hands free soap dispenser refills on Staples.com at a reasonable price.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
• Purex 65- to 75-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99 with an Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Silver Springs Farm 24-ounce chicken or beef sandwich steaks: Buy one get one free.
• Signature Home food storage bags and leaf or trash bags: half price.
• Italian Village frozen pasta: half price.
ShopRite
• Top Round London Broil: $1.77 per pound with the coupon from their circular in Sunday’s Press.
• Coppertone sunscreen: 40% off. Buy two and save $4 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Brut or Sure deodorant: $1.49. Save an additional $1 with a ShopRite digital coupon, making your cost 49 cents. Limit one.
• Mt. Olive pickles: half price.
• Bing cherries: $1.99 per pound.
• A pint of grape tomatoes and/or a three-pack of romaine hearts: 99 cents each with the coupons in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at CVS.
• All electric fans are 25% off at Rite Aid.
• Whole chicken fryers are 69 cents per pound and beef chuck roast is $3.49 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottles are 85 cents at Dollar General.
• Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half price at Rite Aid.
• Foldable Beach Buggies are $39.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has 15% off everything in their store until June 29.
• Metal & Quick set pools are 20% off at Big Lots.
• Boscov’s homemade fudge regularly $11.99 is on sale for $7.99 a pound. Men’s Gildan Ultra Cotton Sleeveless T-Shirts and Tanks are $1.99.
• All Nalgene and CamelBak water bottles are 20% off at Target.
• All In-Stock Schlage keyed entry knobs, levers and combo packs are 20% off at Lowe’s.
• A 500 pack of multi-purpose paper is $3.99 at Staples. A 5-ream case is $22.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
