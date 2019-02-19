Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can no longer find Campbell’s cream of shrimp soup anywhere. Any thoughts? — William
Dear William: Walmart sells a four-pack of Campbell’s cream of shrimp soup for $7.45 with free shipping to the store in two days. They also sell it buy the can for $1.98, however the website states individual cans are out of stock, but not the four pack. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can no longer find a product called Zip Wax. I have had a package of 10 little cubes in a small tray for years. I am on my last cube. ShopRite used to sell it. It removes facial hair without having to go to the salon and one pack lasts for years. — Paulette
Dear Paulette: There are quite a few sellers of Zip Wax on Ebay.com. The least expensive one is $13.70 with free shipping. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of small laser jet printer, cheap. — Kenny L.
Dear Kenny: Get a HP LaserJet Pro Wireless mono all-in-one printer and the ad states it’s the world’s smallest laser printer in its class. It is on sale at Staples for $99.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for one old-fashioned, any color snack tray. I do not have room or need four with the stand. — Ellen M., Ventnor
Dear Ellen: Get a wooden one at Bed Bath & Beyond for $16.99 and use a 20 percent off coupon, making your cost $13.59. Walmart has one for $6.48 in dark brown expresso wood look.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• Celentano pasta: Half price.
• Primio Italian sausage: $3 per pound package.
• Italian Village pasta: Half price.
• Habersett or Rapa scrapple: $2.50 per pound package.
ShopRite
• Asparagus: 99 cents per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Colavita Pure Olive Oil 101.4-ounce tin: $9.99 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Pepperidge Farm cookies: $1.99.
• Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Body Wash, Shampoo & Conditioner 3-in-1: 99 cents with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• 1 pound of shredded mozzarella cheese is $2.49 at Aldi. A 50-pack of Velvet Touch hangers in black or grey is $9.99.
• Folgers 10- to 11-ounce coffee, Maxwell House 10- to 11.5-ounce coffee or 8-ounce instant coffee is buy one get one free at Rite Aid.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS.
• Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD TV is on sale at Target for $299.99.
• OxiClean 40-ounce or 18-count are $1.95 after their smart coupon at Family Dollar.
• Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee or McCafe 24-ounce coffee is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Weekend Tackle Bags by Plano are 20 percent off at Bass Pro Shops. Sufix Elite or Siege is half price.
• All craft storage is half price at Michaels.
• Get a two-pack of Lexar USB 2.0 flash drives for $9.99 at Staples.
• A.C. Moore’s entire selection of Love Nicole scrapbook or photo albums up to $39.99 are on sale for $9.99.
• 600-count 100 percent cotton sheet set with bonus pillowcases in queen or king size is $29.99 at Boscov’s.
• Rawlings 11-inch youth baseball glove is $7.99 or 12-inch youth Playmaker baseball glove is $15.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
