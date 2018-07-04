Dear Franny the Shopaholic: In need of a banquet table. The type that doesn’t fold in the middle and is made of hard plastic. Under $50 please. — Helen G., Absecon
Dear Helen: This week at ShopRite, get a 6-foot Blow Mold Table in white for $29.99. In the picture it appears to be exactly what you are looking for. It does not fold, except the legs under it, and it appears to have a heavy white plastic top.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I would like to buy a 10-foot kayak, under $200 if possible, but no more. — Jimmy L.
Dear Jimmy: Walmart has a 10-foot kayak on sale for $169.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: We never seem to have enough ice. Our ice maker is very slow. Any portable ice makers not too expensive? — Jack & Ann
Dear Jack & Ann: Aldi has a portable ice maker that makes 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours and is on sale for $79.99.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Help me find the lightest, biggest spinner luggage! The Spirit Airlines limit is 40 pounds and my suitcase weighs 12.5 pounds! — Jenny L.
Dear Jenny: Boscov’s has a Duotone 29-inch spinner suitcase weighing only 5.5 pounds regularly $200 on sale for $59.99 with a 10-year warranty! I will be getting one too!
Steals of the Week
Acme
Keller’s 1-pound butter: $2.88.
Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 7-Up, Sunkist or A&W Root Beer: Five 12-pack of cans for $10.88.
Starbucks 12-ounce bags of coffee: $6.99.
Sweet Northwest cherries: $1.48 per pound.
Four-pound bag of Extra Large raw 26- to 30-count shrimp: $19.96.
Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite 12-pack of cans: 4 for $9.98. Limit one offer.
ShopRite
Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: $1.99 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
ShopRite 18-count large eggs: $1.99.
Lobsters 1 to 1.25 pounds: $6.99 per pound.
CharBroil four-burner stainless steel gas grill: $179.99.
Tips
Tide 50-ounce laundry detergent in the orange bottle is $3.99 at JR’s Fresh Market. Save an additional $3 with the information on how to get a coupon from Sunday’s Press at brandSAVER.com.
Thirty-two-ounce Gatorade is 80 cents at Dollar General.
All summer chairs, cushions, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half price at Rite Aid.
An Igloo 38-quart rolling cooler is $19.97 at Walmart.
An iFitness Tracker watch with extra band is on sale at JC Penney’s for $29.99.
Get 30 percent off all photo books at CVS.
A CargoLoc set of 60-inch Rooftop Crossbars is half price for $74.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Advance Auto Parts has oil changes: $32.99 for synthetic, $26.99 for high mileage or $24.99 for conventional.
Hanging planter 1.5-gallon baskets are $5 at Lowe’s.
Your choice of four sectional sofas Wednesday at Big Lots only $688 each.
A.C. Moore’s entire selection of Melissa & Doug activities is 40 percent off. Nicole’s Garden premade arrangements are half price.
A Whirlpool 2.7 mini stainless refrigerator regularly $139.99 is on sale for $89.99 at Target. A Black & Decker 0.9-cubic-foot 900-watt microwave is on sale for $59.99. Both are perfect for a dorm room.
Reader Tips
Both M.E.S. of Galloway and Kathy M. wrote in to let Patty D. of Northfield know that Target sells Assets Pantyhose.
Kathy of Mays Landing wrote in to let Stephen of Absecon know she bought two dehumidifiers from Boscov’s for $175.99 and says “they work very well.”
