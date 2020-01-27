State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, cares about diversifying the South Jersey economy.
Brown supported a tax credit program for movie and TV production since he proposed it at the Atlantic City summit meeting in 2014.
Brown was a sponsor of a bi-partisan bill that extends the successful tax credit program for movie and TV production, and Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law on Tuesday.
"In the past, South Jersey served as the set for a number of movies, but Trenton's high taxes forced the movie industry and the jobs they create to find other locations, which is why our bi-partisan bill will allow the film industry to invest right here and take advantage of our unique locations," said Brown in a written statement.
The new law extends the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act another five years to 2028. Originally, the law was set to expire in 2023.
Under the law, producers can receive corporation business tax and gross income tax credits for certain expenses incurred for the production of films and digital media content.
"The producers for 'The Army of the Dead' invested part of its $90 million budget in Atlantic City and hired over 300 local families because of this tax credit," Brown said. "Along with the recent productions of '48 Blocks' and 'The Atlantic City Story,' we see the unlimited potential the movie and TV industry has in helping to diversifying our local economy."
Ursula Ryan, a woman whose name has been synonymous with acting in South Jersey for close to…
Stefanie Ryan-Showell could not put into words how excited she is about the recent expansion of the NJ Film Tax Incentive package. Ryan-Showell is the president of Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios / Ryan Casting, which will be relocating on March 1 to Galloway Township.
"Already, we have seen an enormous increase in productions filming in Atlantic County including Halle Berry's directorial debut, 'Bruised,' which was shot in Atlantic City this past fall. It's creating well-paying jobs and pouring an enormous amount of money into the local economy," Ryan-Showell said. "It's becoming clear that Atlantic City could be the next studio city."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.