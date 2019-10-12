GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Grandmaster Flash turned Stockton University's Performing Arts Center Friday into the funkiest place in South Jersey as he brought his "Hip Hop, People Places & Things" visual show to town.
This was no dry academic lecture as Flash spent most of his time playing a live DJ set that transformed the performing arts center into a hip hop club or an unforgettable house party.
As with any vintage hip hop show, Flash encouraged to wave their hands in the air, to clap along and to stand up inside the seated venue and repeatedly asked if the audience was still with him and were they having a good time.
Flash's appearance attracted hip hop aficionados, local DJs - DJ Able, DJ Fah D and Raymond Tyler were all in the building - and parents who took their children to hear the type of hip hop that was made before they were born.
When Flash was teen, his mother would tell him to leave the house and play outside. He discovered his talent for scratching records, which was taboo at the time. Flash was responsible for turntablism and scratching being recorded on a record for the first time.
Flash taught his scratching technique to another Bronx, N.Y. DJ named Grand Wizzard Theodore. From there, it became one of the stample techniques of being a hip hop DJ.
Flash's presentation was heavy on hip hop history and a real education for people who don't know much about hip hop before the 1990s.
In the early ‘80s a new sound began to emerge, one which steadily began to seep its way into…
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first hip hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, were among the earliest to record a conscious hip hop song, titled "The Message" from 1982.
Flash emphasized that when he started DJing all he had with vinyl records, turntables, a mixer and a sound system. He talked about falling in love with the album cuts that had the best beats and not caring whether the song was a single or not.
There were no computers, no Internet, no Facebook and no Instagram when Flash started extending a record's instrumental breaks with the manipulation of his fingers, so that people could either rap over the music or breakdance.
"In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you have been," Flash said.
One of the best parts of Flash's presentation was his tribute to hip hop artists who have died. Some of faces that flashed on the video screen and whose music he played were famous such as Left Eye of TLC, but he did not leave out lesser known names like DJ Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions, producer and rapper J Dilla and rapper Craig Mack.
Flash did more extended musical tributes with video footage for artists who he considered his friends who have died including: Prodigy, one half of the 1990s Queens, N.Y. hip hop duo Mobb Deep; and Guru, one half of the 1990s Brooklyn, N.Y. hip hop duo Gang Starr.
Even though hip hop is a world-wide phenonmenon now, Flash took the audience back with a video and musical tribute to the place where he and it started, New York City, and played music from all five boroughs.
