WILDWOOD— The Harlem Globetrotters are in town this week teaching trick-shots of the trade to kids Wednesday through Friday mornings at the Wildwoods Convention Center Convention Center ahead of each of their games this week. On Wednesday morning over 60 kids came out to have team stars including Flip White and Scooter Christensen instruct them on game basics and specialty skills with "a Globetrotters spin to it." "We want to give them that Globetrotter experience," said Christensen. 

Tickets for the clinic are $39 to $49 and are available at the convention center box office or ticketmaster.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play at 7 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 15 to 18.

