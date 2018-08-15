WILDWOOD— The Harlem Globetrotters are in town this week teaching trick-shots of the trade to kids Wednesday through Friday mornings at the Wildwoods Convention Center Convention Center ahead of each of their games this week. On Wednesday morning over 60 kids came out to have team stars including Flip White and Scooter Christensen instruct them on game basics and specialty skills with "a Globetrotters spin to it." "We want to give them that Globetrotter experience," said Christensen.
There are over 60 kids here at the Wildwood Convention Center participating in the Harlem Globetrotters basketball clinic. The team will be playing games here all week. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/SBuzVtvEoD— Max Reil (@acpressmaxreil) August 15, 2018
Okay this looks pretty tough. @ThePressofAC @Globies pic.twitter.com/71MO0FGSkT— Max Reil (@acpressmaxreil) August 15, 2018
Flip White (left) and Scooter Christensen discuss the clinics and playing in Wildwood @ThePressofAC @Globies pic.twitter.com/r6a8glnPAt— Max Reil (@acpressmaxreil) August 15, 2018
Tickets for the clinic are $39 to $49 and are available at the convention center box office or ticketmaster.com.
The Harlem Globetrotters will play at 7 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 15 to 18.
