Globetrotter Big Easy Lofton, rides on the front of the tram. The Harlem Globetrotters took a ride on the Wildwood Sightseer Tram Car to visit with folks on the Boardwalk and promote their games at the Wildwood Convention Center. A new recording "watch the globetrotters, please" was played along the way. Aug. 10 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Cape May County this month.

The trick-style basketball team will perform at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 15 to 18. The team will have games nightly at 7 p.m. as well as basketball clinics at 10 a.m., according to the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

The two-hour skills clinics are designed for fans ages 6-12. Tickets for the clinics cost $39, according to the press release.

Tickets for the games range between $22 - $80 on Ticketmaster.

The Globetrotters will face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals, according to the press release.

Globetrotters star Bull Bullard demonstrated his skills in 2016 when he performed trick basketball shots from the Sky Coaster at Morey’s Piers. Bullard also showed off a 201-foot shot from a helicopter flying above into a hoop on Wildwood’s beach.

