The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Cape May County this month.
The trick-style basketball team will perform at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 15 to 18. The team will have games nightly at 7 p.m. as well as basketball clinics at 10 a.m., according to the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.
The two-hour skills clinics are designed for fans ages 6-12. Tickets for the clinics cost $39, according to the press release.
Tickets for the games range between $22 - $80 on Ticketmaster.
The Globetrotters will face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals, according to the press release.
Globetrotters star Bull Bullard demonstrated his skills in 2016 when he performed trick basketball shots from the Sky Coaster at Morey’s Piers. Bullard also showed off a 201-foot shot from a helicopter flying above into a hoop on Wildwood’s beach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.