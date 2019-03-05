It’s finally here.
A year and half after fans watched The Wall crumble to ground at the hand of the Night King and his ice dragon, HBO has released the trailer for the final season of its much-anticipated series “Game of Thrones.”
The show is based on the series of novels by George R.R. Martin “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which, to the irritation of book fans, has yet to be completed.
This season, showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will get to do what Martin has yet to: end the series and, hopefully, answer many of fans' lingering questions.
The nearly two-minute trailer gives the first glimpse into the six-episode season since August 2017. Not even an hour after it was released on social media, the video had 2.7 million views on Facebook and 83,000 comments.
The trailer opens with Arya Stark breathing heavily and running through what looks like the halls of Winterfell, the seat of House Stark, which is being run by Sansa Stark in the absence of her older, bastard brother, Jon Snow.
“I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” says the girl as the trailer fades to black and previews the premiere date.
The preview includes several scenes from the upcoming season that will have fans speculating including: Jamie Lannister at the helm of what looks to be Euron Greyjoy’s ship with gold-helmeted soldiers and a Kraken sigil on its sails; Cersei Lannister looking smug in King’s Landing with the Mountain behind her; Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arriving to Winterfell with the Unsullied army, and of course, dragons.
The trailer ends with what looks like a meeting of the two armies, the living and the dead, giving way to what has been speculated as the final, epic battle of the series.
The final season will premiere Sunday, April 14 on HBO.
Watch the trailer:
