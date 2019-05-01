Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, of Shirat Hayam, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, lights a candle surrounded by family and friends during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, of Shirat Hayam, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, lights a candle surrounded by family and friends during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
VENTNOR — Solemnity usually hangs in the air during a Yom HaShoah Memorial Service, a Holocaust Remembrance event, but the speaker's words Tuesday night carried extra poignancy in wake of recent events.
The ceremony was held at Shirat Hayam Synagogue in the wake of 11 people killed in October at a Pittsburgh synagogue, and one person killed Saturday at a San Diego synagogue.
Last year, 200 anti-Semitic incidents were documented across New Jersey, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League.
"Anti-Semitism is on the rise," said Laura Oberlender, the Yom HaShoah guest speaker, who lives part-time in Atlantic City. "It's important for all of us to fight hatred when we are exposed to it."
According to the Anti-Defamation League report, incidents that happened last year in this state included:
A Jewish couple being told they "should have been stuck in the oven of a Nazi concentration camp" by a building manager in February in Cumberland County.
A student at Stockton University discovered a swastika carved into the front door of his off-campus residence in November.
"While we are moderately encouraged to see a slight dip in anti-Jewish activity across New Jersey last year, we remain deeply concerned at the high levels of anti-Semitism in the Garden State,” said Nancy K. Baron-Baer, Regional Director of ADL’s Philadelphia Region, which serves southern New Jersey.
“We cannot allow these elevated numbers to become the new normal in New Jersey. Now is not the time to let up – we need our elected officials, law enforcement officers, faith leaders and community members to continue pushing back against anti-Semitism,” Baron-Baer said.
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, spoke during the service. The shooting in the San Diego is a personal Holocaust for Gilbert-Kaye's family, Emmett said.
The Talmud, the primary source of Jewish theology and religious law says the saving of one life is like the saving of the entire universe and the killing of one life is like killing the entire universe, Emmett said.
This racism, hatred and Anti-Semitism violence is being carried out by perpetrators who can't tolerate those who are different from them, don't think like not like them, or who don't think them look like them, Emmett said.
"It's imperative that all of us stand up and fight as much as you to prevent those people those people from getting the upper hand," Emmett said.
Rabbi Aaron Krauss, who gave the memorial service's benediction, tried to give people a hopeful feeling before they walked out the door by showing how much the world has changed since the Holocaust.
The establishment of Israel changed the image of Jewish people 180 degrees, and the history of the Holocaust and those who died showed that the unimaginable was possible, Rabbi Krauss said.
The reaction of the world to the murder of 11 Jews in Pittsburgh and a wonderful Jewish woman in California and other acts of Anti-Semitism reported in Europe and this country has been far, far greater than that for the death of their 6 million Jewish brothers and sister, Rabbi Krauss said.
"Let us hope and pray that when we reassemble next year that the world for people will be safer," Rabbi Krauss said.
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
The Community’s Children’s Choir sings during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, sings with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender receives a standing ovation after delivering the keynote address during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, sing during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
A remembrance led by students from the Kulaunu School of Jewish Studies during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, sits with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Paul Stern, Commander of Jewish War Veterans, Post 39, of Margate, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, of Shirat Hayam, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabibi Gordon Geller delivers the invocation during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Anita Weiss, left, and Ruth Bandoroff, both of Egg Harbor Township, light candles during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Memorial candles are lit during the om Hashoah observance, remembering the victims of the Holocaust at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. From left to right, Gary Mednick, Fran Baronowitz, Calvin Tesler, Gertrude Novin, Isadore May, Tamer Spanier (in rear) (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK)
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, lights a candle surrounded by family and friends during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
The Community’s Children’s Choir sings during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Harvey Kesselman speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, sings with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender receives a standing ovation after delivering the keynote address during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, sing during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
A remembrance led by students from the Kulaunu School of Jewish Studies during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, sits with her daughters, Randie Stern, of Philadelphia, PA, left, and Susan Snyder, of Wynewood, PA, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Paul Stern, Commander of Jewish War Veterans, Post 39, of Margate, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Dr. Michael Emmett, brother of Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender was the guest speaker during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, of Shirat Hayam, speaks during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Rabibi Gordon Geller delivers the invocation during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Anita Weiss, left, and Ruth Bandoroff, both of Egg Harbor Township, light candles during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Memorial candles are lit during the om Hashoah observance, remembering the victims of the Holocaust at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. From left to right, Gary Mednick, Fran Baronowitz, Calvin Tesler, Gertrude Novin, Isadore May, Tamer Spanier (in rear) (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK)
Holocaust survivor Laura Oberlender, center, lights a candle surrounded by family and friends during the Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
Yom Hashoah observance , remembering the victims of the Holocaust, at Shirat Hayam, in Ventnor, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photograph by VERNON OGRODNEK )
