Barbara Eden, an actress best known for her starring role in the '60's sitcom series "I Dream of Jeannie" will be grand marshal for the 2019 Doo Dah Parade on Saturday, April 13. She will return that night to emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant.
Eden's "I Dream of Jeannie" television series launched in 1965 and became an instant hit. The series ran for five seasons and has been airing in syndication for more than five decades. Her recently published memoir, "Jeannie Out of the Bottle," which chronicles her life, became a New York Times bestseller.
Eden will start the day serving as grand marshal in the Doo Dah Parade, Ocean City’s season-opening celebration of all things humorous with marching bands, floats and a brigade of hundreds of basset hounds. Later that night, she will emcee Ocean City’s Mr. Mature pageant, which mixes self-deprecating humor with nostalgia and talent in a tribute to men ages 55 and older. Eden will host the sixth annual event and conduct on-stage interviews with contestants.
The Doo Dah Parade begins at noon. The route starts at Sixth Street and travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finishes at Sixth Street.
Some highlights will include the Ocean City High School Marching Band, the Hobo Band, Jersey String Band, Shriner’s Mini Cars, the Pleasantville High School Marching Band, the 501st Star Wars Legion, Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2019 Ava Tortorici, Miss Ocean City Megan Keenan, Junior Miss Ocean City Julia Wilson, Little Miss Ocean City Stevie Wright, Mr. Mature America 2018 Bill Quain and all of the 2019 pageant contestants.
The Mr. Mature America Pageant will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier at 7 p.m. The event is the first and only pageant of its kind in the United States. The pageant includes competition in talent, judge’s interview, poise and appearance, and on-stage questions. Six of the "nation’s finest" will be competing for this year’s coveted crown. All contestants will take home a ceremonial ham for their efforts.
For advanced tickets, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, the City Hall Welcome Center (Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue), the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (on the Route 52 Causeway) or the 46th Street Welcome Center or call 609-399-6111. Tickets will also be available at the Music Pier on the day of the event.
Eden will be available for meet-and-greet sessions after the pageant (about 8:30 p.m.). All signatures (on provided items or an 8x10 photo provided by Eden) will be $50. Autographs for any genie bottles will be $75. Photos are an additional $25 (only with purchase of an autograph).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.