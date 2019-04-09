Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Doo Dah Parade begins at noon Saturday. The route starts at Sixth Street and travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns onto the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finishes at Sixth Street.
Barbara Eden, best known for her starring role in the ‘60s sitcom ‘I Dream of Jeannie,’ will be grand marshal of the Doo Dah Parade.
Doug Bergen / provided
Doug Bergen / provided
The Mr. Mature America Pageant will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier at 7 p.m. Saturday.
OCEAN CITY — Actress Barbara Eden, best known for her starring role in the 1960s sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," will serve as grand marshal for the 2019 Doo Dah Parade on Saturday. She will return that night to emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant.
The Doo Dah Parade, a season-opening celebration of all things humorous with marching bands, floats and a brigade of hundreds of basset hounds, will begin at noon. The route will start at Sixth Street and travel down Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turn onto the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finish at Sixth Street.
Participating will be the Ocean City High School Marching Band, the Hobo Band, Jersey String Band, Shriner’s Mini Cars, the Pleasantville High School Marching Band, the 501st Star Wars Legion, Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2019 Ava Tortorici, Miss Ocean City Megan Keenan, Junior Miss Ocean City Julia Wilson, Little Miss Ocean City Stevie Wright, Mr. Mature America 2018 Bill Quain and all of the 2019 pageant contestants.
Lucy, a basset hound owned by Maranda Huffort, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, enjoys a ride in a rolling cart Saturday during the annual Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City. Transportation is sometimes needed for the short-legged dogs over the 2-mile route.
Bailey and his owners Ashley Pawling, top left, and her grandmother Jeanette Platt, of Landsdale, Pa., won the Best Float award during the annual Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
The annual Doo Dah Parade and Board Waddle, featuring a large variety of basset hounds, was held in center city and on the boardwalk in Ocean City on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
The Mr. Mature America Pageant, which mixes self-deprecating humor with nostalgia and talent in a tribute to men 55 and older, will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier at 7 p.m. The pageant includes competition in talent, judge’s interview, poise and appearance, and on-stage questions. Six men will compete for this year’s crown. All contestants will take home a ceremonial ham for their efforts. Eden will host the sixth annual event and conduct on-stage interviews with contestants.
For tickets, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, the City Hall Welcome Center at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue, the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway or the 46th Street Welcome Center, or call 609-399-6111. Tickets will also be available at the Music Pier on the day of the event.
Eden will be available for meet-and-greet sessions after the pageant, about 8:30 p.m. All signatures will be $50. Autographs for any genie bottles will be $75. Photos are an additional $25 with the purchase of an autograph.
