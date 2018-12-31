Over the holidays, I shared that one of the biggest impacts on your health is the relationship you have with loved ones – family, friends, associates as well as those in your community. Further pointing to the compelling facts, that good relationships — with shared experiences — are very important for your health.
Studies show it helps support you in experiencing a happier and longer life with fewer health problems, to mention just a few of the benefits.
However, that being understood, unhealthy or toxic relationships — whether it is a personal relationship involving a family member, lover or friend, or a professional relationship involving a co-worker, boss or community member — can damage and leave long-lasting health effects on you.
The Whitehall II Study, a historic, ground-breaking study in JAMA, followed 10,000 people for more than 12 years and confirmed there is a link between toxic relationships, stress and your overall health. In the study, those who were involved in negative, difficult relationships were at greater risk of developing heart problems, as well as dying from heart attacks and strokes, compared to participants who had positive, close relationships.
Reality is that everyone is involved with a toxic relationship at some point in life. As you start this new year, it is an excellent time for you to review your relationships. You may know that a relationship is not positive, but you may not know how to pinpoint a toxic relationship or establish safe boundaries within a relationship.
Here are some helpful understandings to recognize the signs of a toxic relationship and how to avoid and manage them, which in some cases means knowing to walk away from them.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: About detoxing toxic people from your life
What are toxic people? In life, we all come across and deal with people at some point who may be particularly difficult, cause stress, are draining, push you to your limits or take advantage of your kindness. They rob you of your peace and steal your joy.
They may be jealous of you, manipulate situations for their own benefit or pleasure, project their character flaws on you, are judgmental, critical, mean or insulting, causing you to doubt yourself or constantly feel bad about yourself.
Toxic people may take no responsibility for their own feelings, or the relationship “give and take” is not equal or respectful. In some cases, they may rewrite history (lie) or attempt to make you feel guilty or doubt yourself when you stand up to them. Left unmanaged, their behaviors and interactions will not only feel like they are draining you, but they can be poisonous to your well-being.
Understanding detoxification: As a noun, detox is defined as: “A process or period of time in which one rids the body of toxic or unhealthy substances, poisons or harmful things; detox is short for detoxification.”
As a verb, it is to “abstain from or rid the body of toxic or unhealthy substances.” The purpose of detoxing is to cleanse, renew, rejuvenate, reboot, and recharge.
When you detox toxic people from our life, it benefits your mind, emotions, body and spirit.
You may be asking: How do you determine whether you need to take a step back (detox) from a toxic relationship? Experts recommend:
• Take time to think about the person showing the toxic behavior
• Take a step back and look at a 360-degree view of the person’s life, so that you have a clearer picture of this individual.
Ask yourself the questions outlined below:
•How does the person treat others?
•How does the person deal with conflict?
•How does the person make you feel?
•What are the person’s past experiences with relationships?
•Does this individual make you feel important?
Benefits of healthy, positive and strong relationships
As humans, we are hard-wired to connect with other human beings. Add to this, we thrive on companionship and deteriorate on loneliness, according to psychological studies. And our connection with others has tremendous benefits to our mental, physical and emotional well-being. Healthy relationships provide the foundation of a joyful, happy and healthy life.
A relationship is a broad term that refers to the way people are connected. It can mean the connection between you and a spouse, romantic partner, parent, child, family member, friend, neighbor, co-worker or anyone in your life. Healthy relationships can connect you to one another while providing love; support during good and bad times (helping to manage stress); security and protection; feeling valued, respected, accepted and a sense of belonging; spirituality; influencing serenity; excitement; and inspiration to become a better person.
Healthy relationships help to encourage — and build — the best in you. And, too, how our purpose has meaning in the lives around us.
Understanding how toxic people affect your health
They can have tremendous mental, emotional, physical and spiritual harm. In a large study out of Denmark, researchers looked at nearly 10 thousand people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s and found that conflict, regardless of who the source of conflict was, resulted in a higher mortality risk.
Research also suggests that close relationship discord, which causes stress, amplifies the risk for inflammation-related diseases and disorders including depression, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and slower wound healing. Extrapolating these findings, any long-term stressful relationship is likely to have similar consequences.
How to detox a toxic person from your life
Relationships are two-way streets that involve helping each other throughout the journey. In some cases, there is no one necessarily to blame for the toxicity in the relationship; rather, the toxicity is caused by the inability to commune and establish healthy boundaries, conversations and communication.
However, in other cases one person is toxic.
An expert on the topic aptly underscores, “Not all toxic relationships are caused by two unhealthy people. It does not always take two to tango. In some cases, unhealthy individuals target and prey upon others for their own personal needs and gratification. It is a slanted desire for a relationship. The individual who is preying is seeking to emotionally and psychologically dehydrate others, removing whatever is possible for their own greedy benefits. Such individuals have a manipulative style and will frequently triangulate and maneuver their way into any relationship that they perceive as beneficial.”
And interestingly, people who are toxic are rarely aware of their own toxicity. Experts explain that they are too self-absorbed and preoccupied with their own emotions, interests, needs and goals to be aware of the needs, goals, interests and emotions of others.
Clearing your life of people who are not enhancing your mental, physical and spiritual well-being will leave space for you to thrive and to find positive, fulfilling relationships. Follow these tips for a relationship detox:
• Decide how you plan to manage the negative relationship. Do you accept it as it is, being at peace with it? Do you change it by creating boundaries, remembering that you can’t change people but can change your level of interaction? Or, do you leave the relationship? Whatever you decide, just don’t decide to remain sad and miserable.
• Be mindful and reflect on what relationships help to build you up — and before fixing a toxic relationship, you’ll want to focus on yourself. Know what brings you encouragement, peace and quality relationships to help on your journey. And take control of your relationships in terms of nurturing the healthy ones and detoxing the negative ones.
• Set healthy relationship boundaries — and depending on whether you’re planning to accept, change or leave your toxic relationship, consider these tips for creating boundaries:
Build your inner circle of loved ones who encourage you and provide positive energy for your optimal health
The next level of friends should be people who are kind and positive but are not necessarily as close to you as your inner circle.
Your very outermost circle should be those people who negatively affect your life. It’s OK to be kind but keep your distance.
Dr. Rick Ryback aptly explains, “Toxicity comes in all forms: name-calling, physical and emotional abuse, lying, gossiping, demeaning and all the internal turmoil that results from being in an unhealthy relationship.”
Toxic relationships can prevent you from living a productive and healthy life.
The start of this new year is a great time for a toxic relationship detox review and action plan.
You’ll be healthier for it! Happy New Year!
