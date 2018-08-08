ATLANTIC CITY — Colorful floats, music and dancing will take over the Boardwalk Saturday afternoon during the annual India Day celebration.
The South Jersey India Association is hosting the event, this year a celebration of India’s 70th year of independence. It draws thousands of spectators, according to a news release from the organization.
The parade runs along the Boardwalk, beginning at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel and ending at Brighton Park, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be a mela, or carnival, at 7 p.m. in the Showboat’s main lobby, complete with Indian food.
“As our adopted nation, Indian Americans continue to contribute in the growth of the United States in many sectors,” according to the release. “We are very proud of our children and their diverse upbringing in this country, and our focus point of this celebration is to honor and support our children's many accomplishments and a tribute to our adopted country, the United States of America.”
The event is part of a collaboration with Indian community members from southern and central New Jersey, Delaware and the Philadelphia area and sponsors from local businesses, according to the release.
