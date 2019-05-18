James Garfield DeMarco was a giant — in business, in South Jersey politics, and in his personal life.
The longtime Burlington County Republican Party boss and cranberry magnate died Monday. He was 80.
His family will remember him as a generous man with a huge laugh. Peers will recall a man so respected for his political acumen and reach that some called him "God" in his time.
From 1974 to 1990, DeMarco was chairman of the Burlington County Republican Party. He went on to serve on the board of the Burlington County Bridge Commission, and was a New Jersey delegate at multiple national Republican Conventions.
It was with the county party, though, where DeMarco likely left his biggest mark. Glenn Paulsen, who succeeded DeMarco in the role, called him "politically brilliant."
"He resurrected the Republican Party in Burlington County in the … 70s and 80s, and made it an all-Republican freeholder board and all-Republican row officers," Paulsen said. "When he turned the reins over to me in 1990, it was an ideal situation for me … I had a war chest and he was extraordinarily helpful to me throughout my 15 years as chairman."
He was a bright high school student and a standout football player, his family said in a statement. After graduating cum laude with honors from Dartmouth College, he accepted a Fulbright grant and studied medieval history at the University of Naples in Italy before returning to the states to study law at Yale.
After, DeMarco took over A.R. DeMarco Enterprises, his family's cranberry business, and the Chatsworth Cranberry Association following the death of his father, Anthony, a former Democratic freeholder in Atlantic County, in a New Year's Eve car crash in 1964. Garfield was only 26 at the time.
His father was a founding member of the Ocean Spray collective and a board member, and the farm was consistently among the top five producers of cranberries for the company. DeMarco took over his father's seat on the board.
In 2002, the New York Times said A.R. Demarco Enterprises was the third-largest cranberry producer in the nation.
In 2004, following a legal battle for control of the company with his brother Mark, and a 1998 fine from the Department of Environmental Protection for the destruction of nearby wetlands, DeMarco sold 9,400 acres of farmland to the New Jersey Conservation Foundation for half of its estimated $24 million value.
In 2015, DeMarco came out as gay and married his longtime partner, William Wilson, whom he first met at an AIDS fundraiser in 1995 in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The ceremony was officiated by Nelson Johnson, a Superior Court judge and author of "Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times and Corruption of Atlantic City." DeMarco's coming out coincided with an acknowledgment that his politics had shifted leftward in recent years.
"The Republican Party of today has no place for men like me," he said.
He loved the Pinelands and Chatsworth, his family said. And he was very interested in his ancestry, and spent a lot of time charting his family's lineage. His mother's side, the Alloways, were Quakers who settled in the area in the 1700s. His cousin is Kellyanne Conway, adviser to Donald Trump, of whom DeMarco was a public critic.
DeMarco and his siblings donated the land where the Chatsworth Municipal Building sits, and it was dedicated to their parents, Anthony and Gladys DeMarco, in 1995.
At home, he was a joy, according to his nieces and nephews. Barbara DeMarco, of Philadelphia, said her family lived about a block away from her uncle in Hammonton. As an adult, he split his time between Atlantic and Burlington counties.
"He was bigger than life," she said. "We grew up in a household with brilliant people. And he certainly was one of the smartest people I have ever met in my life, and I have worked with a lot of really, really bright people."
That brilliance shown through his political life, as his fingerprints are evident across South Jersey.
"He was around during a time period where Republicans were evenly matched in Burlington County," said Bill Layton, who followed Paulsen in the chairman position. "Garfield is responsible for beginning to build it into one of the best Republican organizations in the state."
He was very effective at both organizing and fundraising, Layton said. He funded races in Burlington County and beyond through "elegant fundraising dinners" at Le Bec Fin, his family said in a statement.
And he had advice and wisdom for those that followed. Paulsen said DeMarco was a great mentor, and navigated politics with a "cerebral yet practical" approach.
"He had a knack of bringing people into his fold and into the Republican fold," Paulsen said. "He a great listener and really loved people … He was a great big man with a great big personality and an even bigger heart."
That was clear in his personal life, as well. Barbara said her uncle "probably had the loudest laugh of anyone I've ever heard." She and her brother Anthony fondly recalled childhood memories with him at their grandmother's home.
"Anyone who knew Garfield, found him to be brilliant, engaging, and welcoming," a family statement read.
DeMarco's funeral service will be held Monday morning at St. Joseph's in Hammonton, with a viewing beforehand.
