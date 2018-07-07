Social media users are reporting sightings of the cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" throughout the state, but most recently in Atlantic City.
Cindy Woo shared this post on her Facebook page of the cast at Harrah's Resort around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Twitter user @Angel_Galliano shared a video Friday evening of the cast and a camera crew walking through The Waterfront Shops inside Harrah's Resort, where "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr. has a gig at The Pool on Saturday evening.
Update jersey shore cast in my hotel pic.twitter.com/2dhWzUQsn1— Angel (@angel_galliano) July 7, 2018
Others on Friday noted the cast walked by them at the casino, or would be eating at the restaurant they worked at for dinner.
Sightings continued into Saturday, as Instagram user zyli posted a photo of cast members Jennifer "J-Woww" Farley and Vinny Guadagnino walking the floor of Harrah's with a cardboard cutout of "Shore"-mate Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi as a camera crew moved with them.
- zyliJwow nd Vinny from Jersey Shore... 😂
Reports surfaced late Thursday that the cast of the reunion show, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," would be filming its second season in Wildwood. But Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said no outside filming permits were issued after backlash from the business district.
The business community there rejected the notion with a joint statement Friday afternoon saying the message of the show is contradictory to Wildwood's "family-friendly atmosphere."
However, Troiano told The Press of Atlantic City that a permit is not required for filming inside private locations, like a vacation rental or a business. Watchthetramcarplease.com reports the cast may have rented a home on Montgomery Avenue in Wildwood for mid-July.
On Friday, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's office confirmed the cast had permits to film publicly through Sunday.
In addition, the Twitter fan page "JerseyShoreInsideInfo" reports the cast was in Seaside Heights filming last weekend, and spent some time in early June filming in Las Vegas.
Still can’t believe I met the cast of jersey shore! My weekend is made!🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iUfU1XefEl— Natalie🍩 (@secolaa_babyy) June 29, 2018
Some Facebook users also reported the cast was at a Dave and Buster's near Paterson on Thursday evening.
Pauly D's tour dates after Saturday include a stop in Rhode Island on Sunday, two gigs in Canada the following week and two shows in Las Vegas toward the end of the month. He will return to Atlantic City on Aug. 11 for another show at The Pool.
Season 2 of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is scheduled to premiere on MTV in August. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said on Twitter Tuesday he plans to get married in the second season, but did not disclose a location. Sorrentino pleaded guilty in New Jersey federal court to tax evasion charges earlier this year and awaits sentencing in September.