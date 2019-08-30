Hamilton Township looks to have missed its chance to play host to "Snooki," "Pauly D" and "JWoww."
As a courtesy, 495 Productions, the company behind MTV"s "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" reality TV show, reached out to the Hamilton Township last month to see whether there would be any objection to the filming of at least part of an episode within the township.
Their schedule dictated they wanted to film on Aug. 6 and 7 or Aug. 19 through 23 with two days of load-in prior and two days of load-out afterward, said Michael S. Jacobs, the township administrator, who told the Township Committee about the request.
At the time, the Township Committee was reluctant to sign off on any filming without obtaining more information. It wanted the production company to pay for any costs incurred by the township, such as police and public works expenses.
Jacobs said Friday that he reached out to 495 Productions after last month's meeting and was told they would get back in touch with him if they were interested or needed anything.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Residents in the township could be getting some new neighbors in the future.
"I haven't heard anything from them," Jacobs said.
The most likely scenario is that the show did its filming some place else. The idea was to film a "staycation episode" at an Airbnb rental property with some of the cast members for next season.
It is possible the filming could have taken place in at a private residence or property. As long as no services were needed, the township would not have needed to be contacted.
This possibly could have happened, but Jacobs believes if the reality TV celebrities from the "Jersey Shore" were running around the township, someone would have seen or heard something.
