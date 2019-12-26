ATLANTIC CITY — For the past 31 years, people who wanted to honor or experience African heritage, unity and culture made their way to the city library for its annual Kwanzaa celebration.
The Camden-based Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble keeps the tradition alive at 2 p.m. Saturday with a free performance inside the main library at 1 N. Tennessee Ave.
Besides the library, one of the largest and oldest Kwanzaa commemorations in South Jersey is hosted by the Unified Black Students Society at Stockton University, which had its 44th annual celebration earlier this month.
In 2017, Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble performed at Stockton, but the library has it this year for its celebration.
Robert Dickerson co-founded the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble with his wife, Wanda Dickerson, in 1984. The group will bring 24 drummers and 38 dancers to the library, Robert Dickerson said.
“Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration,” Robert Dickerson said. “It is a holiday expression of the African-American experience in the United States.”
In addition to the dancers and drummers, the group will also bring a stilt walker to the library. Everyone will be in costume, Robert Dickerson said.
“Some of the faces will be covered in masquerade or wearing a mask,” Robert Dickerson said. “It will be memorable, exciting, and we will invite the crowd to participate.”
Wanda Dickerson will explain to those in attendance who the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble are and why they do what they do.
Kwanzaa is a nonreligious holiday that celebrates African-American people and their heritage. Everyone can participate in the Kwanzaa celebration, which lasts for seven days from Thursday to Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Dr. Maulana Karenga, chair of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach, established Kwanzaa in 1966.
Dr. Karenga created set goals to be discussed and acted upon during Kwanzaa and throughout the year. The seven principles are unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, a sense of purpose, creativity and faith.
People in attendance will see that in African music the drums and dance are joined together like a marriage, Robert Dickerson said. Men and boys do the drumming, and girls and women dance, he said.
“These are a group of people who love the beauty and want to spread the beauty,” Robert Dickerson said.
Part of the celebration will be a drum competition between young adult and child drummers. Two of the stars of the show are Dwayne Johnson, 2, and Taj Johnson, 5, who have the same last name, but are not brothers. They are crowd pleasers, Robert Dickerson said.
“Art is designed to lift humanity in love,” Robert Dickerson said.
The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble has performed at the library in the past, but for at least the last two years, the group Afro-One Dance, Drama and Drum Theatre dance team has performed during the Kwanzaa celebration, said Melissa McGeary, the senior librarian.
“Our staff and our community look forward to it every year. It is also part of the library’s mission. We live in a very diverse community, and we like to make sure that our programming reflects that diversity,” McGeary said.
Audiences that attend the Kwanzaa celebration are enthralled by the performances, McGeary said. As many as 75 people will come to the library to witness them, she said.
“A lot of families come, and they come every year. They bring their children. They bring their grandchildren and their neighbors, so it’s not just a tradition for the library. It is a tradition for the families as well,” McGeary said.
