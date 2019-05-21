Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to find a place that can convert my 8mm old movies into a DVD. — Lisa Scott, Brigantine
Dear Lisa: Walgreens can do one 8mm movie into a DVD for $7.49. After talking to the manager of the Egg Harbor Township store, he told me they send it out and it would take approximately a week to get it done. CVS and Rite Aid no longer do it. Walmart’s website states they also do it, I tried calling but no one answered in their photo department.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to extend my kitchen table. I would like to get a top that folds or comes in two pieces to extend the table to fit more people. — Joanne Bauer
Dear Joanne: Try buying a piece of plywood and put it on top of your kitchen table. If you’re handy, you can cut it in half and put a hinge. The easiest thing would be to by a card table or a banquet table to extend one end. Target has a 6-foot table on sale for $29. I could not find any product that would extend your table. Plenty of reasonable extendable tables on Amazon.com starting at $70.25 with free shipping. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are getting ready to open our pool. We need in-pool stairs with a railing for my mom to get in and out of our pool. Help! — Chris & Marie
Dear Chris & Marie: At Home Recreation in Manahawkin has an In-Pool Step with 2 handrails, regularly $374.99, on sale for $249.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been searching for an 8mm film projector for old family tapes. Might you be able to help me? — Betty Canderan, Cape May Court House
Dear Betty: Go to Ebay.com. There is a large selection of used 8mm film projectors for sale starting at about $35 with shipping included. I emailed you the link.
Reader tip
Kathy Mazzio wrote in to let Nancy know she found McCormick marinades in the salad dressing aisle at ShopRite in Rio Grande.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Lancaster brand bone-in New York Strip steak: $5.77 per pound.
• Hellman’s 15- to 36-ounce mayonnaise: $2.77. Limit two.
• 2-pound bag of jumbo shrimp 16- to 20-count: $14.
• Capatriti 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
• Celentano frozen pasta: Half price.
ShopRite
• Top round London Broil: $1.87 per pound with the coupon on the front page of Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite deli-sliced imported ham or ShopRite domestic Swiss, mozzarella or provolone cheese: $3.98 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce: 99 cents. Buy four and save $1 with the coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost 75 cents each.
• California cherries: $1.99 per pound.
• Seedless watermelon: $3.88
• Yellow, white or bi-color corn on the cob: 19 cents each.
Tips
• All wall decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Banana Boat Sport spray or lotion is $6.50 at Dollar General, save an additional $2 with the coupon in Sunday’s Press, making your cost $4.50.
• All summer toys are half price at Rite Aid.
• Scotties facial tissues are $1 at Dollar Tree.
• 420-thread count cotton king or queen set of sheets are $29.99 at Boscov’s.
• 2-liter bottle of Pepsi, Dr. Pepper or 7Up is 88 cents at Big Lots. Armour Classic eight-pack of hot dogs are also 88 cents.
• All grills and grill accessories are 15% off at Target.
• 24-pack case of Smart Sense bottled purified water is $1.99 at Kmart.
• Chaise lounge cushions are $19.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• FireKing Safe 18.5-by-19- by-14 inches, regularly $149.99, on sale for $79.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a six-pack of annuals for 99 cents at Lowe’s.
• Gevalia or McCafe 12-ounce ground coffee or 12-pack of K-cups are $3.99 at Walgreens.
• Get 50 4-by-6-inch photo prints for $6 at CVS. Photo cards are 40% off.
• Get a Coleman wheeled 48-quart cooler for $25 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
