CAPE MAY — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities have come together to offer two package tours that will allow guests to explore Cape May.
Both excursions depart at 8:45 a.m. from Lewes, Delaware, and begin with a cruise.
The welcome to Cape May and lighthouse tour package gives guests the opportunity to learn about Cape May during a trolley tour through town.
Guests will visit the restored 1859 Cape May Lighthouse, visit the wildlife habitat along the Nature Trails, and walk along the shore of Cape May Point State Park.
Guests will then visit Sunset Beach to shop and view the USS Atlantus, play mini-golf, and visit the World War II Lookout Tower.
This tour is offered on Mondays, July 16, 23 and 30 and Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
The Historic Cape May and Physick Estate tour package provides a historical education on Cape May, as well as a tour of Cape May’s Victorian House Museum, the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate.
After the tour, guests will be able to visit the Carroll Gallery Exhibit, “Capturing Cape May’s Architecture,” which features drawings of the preserved 19th century architecture often found in Cape May.
Visitors will then be able to explore Cape May on foot downtown, and they can walk to the Promenade or visit the Washington Street Mall. This tour is offered on Wednesdays, July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Lunch from the Carriage House Café & Tearoom is included in both packages.
Both packages are $48 for adults, $34 for children ages three-13 and free for children younger than three. Both include a round-trip ferry ride, trolley transportation and tours.
Guests will return to Lewes by 3:55 p.m.
