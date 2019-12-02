Grammy-nominated R&B music producer and songwriter Luke Witherspoon III, of Atlantic City, created an event that combines a live masterclass on recording along with live painting and an art exhibit.
The entry fee to this event is only $2.
The art exhibit will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stockton University's Art Gallery in K-Wing in Galloway Township featuring the works of five students in their senior art exhibition: Ashley Collins; Alana Reichfeld; Kate Jeschon, of Marlton, Burlington County; Kaden Huesken, of Stratford, Camden County; and Mariluz Nunez, of Puerto Rico.
A female artist named Billy Joe will be painting live during the course of the evening.
The live masterclass on recording takes place from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m.
Witherspoon, 30, put together a group of name musicians where he will demonstrate how to make a recording live in a real time.
The most famous person is drummer George "Spanky" McCurdy, who has played drums for Lady Gaga, Brandy and Justin Timberlake among others.
The other musicians who will be a part of the session are: bassist Eric Whatley, who has played with Mary J. Blige; trumpeter Theljon Allen; keyboardist Donald "June" Rowell and trombonist Curtis "King Kurt" Jones.
Witherspoon invited another Grammy-nominated music producer and songwriter, Ronald "Flippa" Colson II, 28, a Vineland native, to also be a part of this event.
In July, Witherspoon, Colson and a third music producer and songwriter, Grammy-award winner Darhyl "DJ" Camper II, 28, formerly of Mays Landing, each received a key to Atlantic City for their artistic accomplishments.
During the 62nd Grammy Awards airing on Jan. 26, Colson is in the running again for Grammy recognition for helping to produce four songs on H.E.R.'s album "I Used to Know Her," which has been nominated for Album of the Year, and one song, "Have Mercy," the first single on YBN Cordae's "The Lost Boy" album, which has been nominated for Best Rap Album.
The other South Jersey-related music producer and songwriter competing for Grammys next month is former Pleasantville music producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins.
Jerkins is involved in the major categories of:
Record of the Year - for producing the H.E.R. song "Hard Place."
Album of the Year - for producing one song on the H.E.R. album "I Used to Know Her."
Song of the Year - for his songwriting contribution to the song "Hard Place."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.