ATLANTIC CITY — While Leonard Dozier attended Pleasantville High School as a sophomore, his introduction to acting came through his recitation of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s groundbreaking “I Have A Dream” speech.
Now a professional actor, Dozier, 40, of Egg Harbor City, returns to the South Jersey stage to perform “The Mountaintop” at 8 p.m. Friday at the Celebrity Theater of the Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave.
“The Mountaintop” is a play by Katori Hall that evokes King’s final hours before his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday will be only Dozier’s second time ever performing in the role.
An Olivier award-winning play, “The Mountaintop” premiered in London. It opened on Broadway in 2011 featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett.
The “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech is the greatest of King’s speeches for Ralph Hunter, the founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. Hunter takes away from the speech the importance of sacrifice and holding onto what you have.
“After you get to The Mountaintop, it is difficult to stay there,” said Hunter, who added his grandfather was one of the founding members of the Mason Temple where the speech was delivered. “How do we maintain our position at The Mountaintop?... It is a story of strength and understanding.”
Dozier first became familiar with the play in 2013 when another actor told him that there is a play for him, and he should read “The Mountaintop.”
“I auditioned for it a couple of times (in 2015 and 2016) on the regional theater circuit,” said Dozier, who added he was cast as King one time in a production that never came to fruition. “I finally said, ‘You know what, I’m going to do this with my own production company.’”
Dozier’s version of “The Mountaintop” starts with Dozier as King reciting a section of the “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech on videotape.
After seeing Dozier on the screen as King, he strides into the stage as King. The entire play takes place right after the speech is delivered and is contained to that night.
Torez Mosley, a Philadelphia actress, plays the fictional character, Camae, a maid in the motel where he was shot.
Dozier, a former student at the Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops when it was here, started to think about mounting his own version of “The Mountaintop,” with his Cineplay Productions company last year.
Dozier does voice work for the NFL, NBA, NASCAR and others, but he has a home studio and thought he would be in town between the holiday season and the King birthday weekend.
“I had a visceral feeling that it was time to get into producing again,” Dozier said. “It’s not really wise to produce and star in a show.”
The version of King that audience will see in “The Mountaintop” is as much about King the man as it is King the institution, Dozier said. Hall wrote a portrait of King that 40 percent of the crowd will be surprised to see on stage, he said.
“She does take care of King, but she also humanizes him,” said Dozier, who adds for instance he smoked cigarettes in real life and will be seen on stage smoking.
An aspect that makes Dozier’s production of “The Mountaintop” unique is he was able to make use of the costuming services of Harold Crawford, a history maker in his own right.
At age 20, Crawford became one of the very first African-Americans to work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, starting with seven years at Universal Studios.
Crawford worked with many prominent black actors during his career. He also costumed “King,” an American television miniseries that ran for three consecutive nights on NBC in 1978. The late Paul Winfield starred as King, Cicely Tyson was the late Coretta Scott King.
Dozier met Crawford’s wife when heading to a gym in Cleveland, Ohio, while out of town on business. Crawford’s wife’s grandfather’s was also named Leonard Dozier. She told him you have to meet my husband. They became friends.
“When I started to think about this show, he was one of the first people I called. I said, ‘Harold, what is it going to take to get you?’”
Crawford flew to South Jersey to costume Dozier in his King suit and left Friday.
Dozier’s will take “The Mountaintop” on a February tour. An invitation-only performance Feb. 12 will be attended by Pleasantville High School students and others.
King was 39 when was assassinated. Dozier is now one year older than when King was murdered.
“As a man, as a human being, the play has a lot to do with mortality,” Dozier said. “From my perspective, I am probably at the halfway point of my life. You start to think about what is behind and ahead of you.”
