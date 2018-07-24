Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods displays an original Civil War calvary sword as well as a replica hanging on the wall. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a copy of a photo of his grand-father in his Civil War Uniform. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a portrait of himself painted by his daughter. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house, including an original calvary sword. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a replica calvary sword. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods displays an original Civil War calvary sword as well as a replica hanging on the wall. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a copy of a photo of his grand-father in his Civil War Uniform. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a portrait of himself painted by his daughter. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house, including an original calvary sword. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house including a replica calvary sword. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Woods, 70, of the Laureldale section of Hamilton Township, has a virtual Civil War museum in his house. Woods takes part in many Civil War re-enactments an dresses as a Union soldier from the 5th New York Duryee's Zouaves, of which his great-grandfather was was a member. Woods wears a replica of his grand-fathers uniform from the original he has hanging on the wall of his home. Woods will be taking part in the Call of Duty event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 in Egg Harbor Township that honors the U.S. military throughout time. Monday July 23, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — People who want to know about the Union Army during the Civil War could travel to Washington, D.C., or consult a college professor and not find a more knowledgeable person than Dale Woods.
Woods has dedicated a room in his house to Civil War books and memorabilia.
Woods will be at the annual Call of Duty event, which honors the U.S. military throughout time and takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum in Egg Harbor Township.
The free event features educational demonstrations, veterans presentations from various conflicts, book signings, special guest appearances, music, food and family fun.
The EHT Historical Society hosted a US War history event 10 -5 p.m. on Saturday. Ryan Naylor,9, of Egg Harbor Township had a chance to hold a antique walkie-talkie. July 29, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vietnam veteran Andy Tally, of Hi-Nella, Camden County, adjusts the flags at his encampment Saturday during the Call of Duty war re-enactment event on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society on West Jersey Avenue.
The EHT Historical Society hosted a US War history event 10 -5 p.m. on Saturday. Ryan Naylor,9, of Egg Harbor Township had a chance to hold a antique walkie-talkie. July 29, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vietnam veteran Andy Tally, of Hi-Nella, Camden County, adjusts the flags at his encampment Saturday during the Call of Duty war re-enactment event on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society on West Jersey Avenue.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
“All wars are interesting, but the Civil War was all Americans and was such a tragedy,” said Woods, 70.
Woods has personal reasons for his interest in the Civil War. His great-grandfather, Augustus Heath, who lived from 1842 to 1907, fought in the Civil War on the side of the Union.
When Woods does his reenacting, he is portraying his great-grandfather, who was his father’s mother’s father.
Woods also was inspired by two events that happened when he was a younger man.
The 100th anniversary of the beginning of the war was in 1961. It brought attention back to the war and started Woods’ interest.
The 125th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg took place in 1988. Woods traveled to Gettysburg for the event, but was only able to be a spectator. He did not do any reenacting. He vowed that if he traveled to Gettysburg again, he would do some reenacting, which started his reenacting hobby.
In his Civil War museum room, Woods has his great-grandfather’s military uniform encased in glass, which was handed down to him. Woods wears a replica. He also has a copy of a photo of his great grandfather from his Civil War days.
Heath enlisted in the Union Army in 1861. He was still in the military and survived the Battle of Second Manassas in August 1862 in Virginia, which was the largest simultaneous mass assault of the war.
Woods will be on the grounds of Call of Duty again this year as one of four people representing the active duty soldier of the Civil War.
Vince “Spam” Turner and his son, Vincent “Bubba” Turner, of Maryland, also will make a return appearance as they will recreate authentic Armed Forces radio shows from the 1940s through the 1960s.
The Turners do more than just an impersonation of the late Robin Williams, who was doing his impression of the late Adrian Cronauer, who was a DJ that did a radio show from Vietnam.
They listened to many Armed Forces radio shows and talked to people who ran them.
Even if the Turners cut back their schedule, Vince Turmer said he would still drive up and volunteer his time to participate in the Egg Harbor Township event.
“They are community-minded. They keep it interesting,” Turner said.
New for this year’s event will be a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Band.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.