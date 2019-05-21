ALBANY, NY — After her explosive-sniffing partner Hemi won the top spot in his category at the National Detector Dogs Trial & Certification earlier this month, Stockton police officer Lt. Tracy Stuart stopped by the store on their way home and picked up a Ribeye steak for herself and a Porterhouse for her Labrador.
"He earned it," Stuart said laughing, "he earned it."
The duo won the explosive-sniffing category last year as well. Stuart said Hemi gave a great performance but she had no idea going into the ceremony where they would place.
"I was extremely impressed with Hemi's performance, I couldn't be more pleased," she said. "The victory is a sweet one, especially, again, knowing how strong the competition was."
Galloway and Ventnor narcotics-sniffing K-9s placed in their respective category at the competition, too. It was held in Albany from May 5 to May 8. The top 15 of around 50 competitors "place" in the narcotics division. Rocky and his handler Sgt. Scott Winneberger, of the Galloway Township Police Department, won the vehicle search competition with a perfect score and placed eighth in their category overall, and Ventnor K-9 Axel, and his handler Lt. David Gaeckle, placed ninth.
The other Ventnor K-9 competitor, Joker, and Axel combined their scores to take first place in the department team category.
"Any time you do enough training and you can see it pay off (and) get rewarded for all the hard work you put into the dogs, it's always a bonus," Gaeckle said.
Galloway Police Department's German shepherd Colt, and his handler, Patrolman Brent Lopez, passed but did not place this year.
"It was fun. It's a tough competition, there's not much room for error," Winneberger said. "There's 50 dogs there that are near-perfect. So it's whoever has the best day on the big stage."
Among the states represented at the competition were New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina and Minnesota. There were about nine dogs from New Jersey competing.
Galloway and Ventnor's K-9s trained at the Purdy Collision off the White Horse Pike in Galloway, finding drugs hidden by their handlers in junker cars and ambulances. When they got a hit, their favorite toy was tossed in the air above them. They work in tandem with their human counterparts, who follow behind them holding their leash. They do building searches as well.
The judges evaluate the search pattern, consistency, the handler's movements, and the find, Winneberger said during the run-up to the competition.
"We hope to compete next year again, definitely," Winneberger said.
Stuart said she hopes Hemi can compete for a three-peat next year, and their training together will continue.
"We can hope," she said, "but eventually there's a time to pass the torch in everything."
