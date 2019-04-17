Dear Franny The Shopaholic: All my teaching friends are raving about an Instant Pot. Any deals on one? — Chickie D.
Dear Chickie: Get an Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo60 regularly $139.99 on sale for $99.99 at Kohl’s.
Use you Kohl’s charge and the code BASKET30 to save an additional 30% at Kohls.com.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me if there is any place in South jersey that sells Gabila’s potato knishes. — Jim, Rio Grande
Dear Jim: According to the Millville ShopRite website they sell a six pack of Gabila’s Potato Knishes for $6.49.
If the Millville ShopRite sells them, you can ask your local ShopRite grocery manager if he/she could get them. I emailed you the link of ShopRite and Gabila’s, who you can call and ask who else in your area sells them.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a long folding table. Need it for Easter dinner.
I can only find $50 and up? Hurry! — Kathy L. Egg Harbor Township
Dear Kathy: A 6-foot folding banquet table is on sale at Target for $29. If you use your Target charge you save an additional 5%.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need quite a bit of solar light tubing. Can you help me? — Dennis
Dear Dennis: Harbor Freight Tools has 20 feet, only 16 feet of it is lighted tubing, the extra is for turns, on sale for $9.
There is a 20% off coupon in the Parade Magazine from Sunday’s Press.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Asparagus: $1.49 per pound.
• Lancaster Brand shank portion ham: 79 cents per pound.
• Bone In Rib Eye Roast: $4.77 per pound with digital coupon.
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.77 with digital coupon.
• Cantaloupe: 99 cents with digital coupon.
• Lancaster Brand meatloaf mix: $2.99 per pound with digital coupon.
• Gatorade 32 ounce: 88 cents.
ShopRite
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Broccoli rabe: $1.49 per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Prime rib roast: $4.99 per pound.
• Grated Locatelli: $9.99 per pound.
• Little Tikes Bubble Mower is half price: $9.99.
Tips
• Nike polos and quarter zip men’s shirts regularly $40 on sale for $29.99 at Kohl’s.
• A four pack of Red Bull is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• A Schwinn Piston 16-inch kids bike regularly $99.99 is on sale for $69 at Target.
• All Easter decorating and baking supplies, Easter decor, and Easter party and packaging is half-price at Michaels.
• All Photo Cards are 40% off at CVS.
• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee or McCafe 24-ounce coffee is $5 at Dollar General with a digital coupon.
• All Scotts EZ seed and Pennington One Step Complete is half price at Lowe’s. Wednesday is the last day.
• A PowerStroke 1900 psi electric pressure washer is $99.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Outdoor rugs 5 by 7 feet are $49 at Big Lots.
• Walmart has plush Easter bunnies. The small size is $2.98, the medium are $5.78 and the big ones are $9.98.
• Ladies GOLDTOE Slippers regularly $28 to $42 are $4.99 at Boscov’s.
• An Appleton Farms spiral sliced half ham is 95 cents per pound at Aldi’s.
• All summer toys are half-price at Rite Aid.
• Wilton baking pans are 40% off at A.C. Moore.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a NexGril Stainless Steel five-burner gas grill with side burner at Home Depot for $159.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
