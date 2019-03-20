Entertainer Melissa Marshall has added younger local entertainers with national TV exposure and Radio Disney airplay to her No You Cant’cer Foundation Fundraiser this Thursday.
The third edition of the annual series will be its biggest concert ever and will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Ocean Ballroom in Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
“I decided I wanted to appeal to a bigger audience because we had done the same thing for two years,” said Melissa Marshall, of Galloway Township. “I decided I wanted to do Broadway, but I wanted to tap into the younger talent that is up and coming.”
The younger performers include recording artist Calista Quinn, 16, a Little Egg Harbor Township resident, and had a song “Slumber Party,” played on Radio Disney in 2016, and Mara Justine, who was a 16-year-old Absegami High School sophomore when she made it into the top 14 of “American Idol” last year.
Linwood vocal coach Sal Dupree will perform. Dupree works with Justine and Quinn, and two more of his students also will sing.
Vocal coach Debra Michaels, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, will perform and is bringing 13 of her students along with her.
Vocalist Rita Stafford, of Atlantic City, will not perform, but four of her students will take the stage.
There will be 35 acts performing songs from such Broadway musicals as “Grease,” “Rent,” Jersey Boys,” “Cabaret,” “Evita,” “Aida” and “Hamilton.”
Some of the entertainers are veterans, who are well known to a South Jersey audience, including Marshall, Beth Tinnon, Kristina Wheeler Pruitt, Ann Michal, Tom Pizzi and Kelli Glover, who appeared on “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent.”
The event will be a streamed live telethon on the No You Cant’cer Facebook page. All proceeds will benefit the No You Cant’cer Foundation, allowing it to continue its mission to raise awareness and educate about colorectal cancer and the ostomy bag.
“It’s in the Bag” is a publication distributed by the No You Cant’cer Foundation, which dispels the rumors surrounding the ostomy bag and gives resources to those starting to live as an ostomate. Marshall, 56, also hosts a weekly blog called “Melissa Marshall’s Bag of Tricks and Ostomy Tips.”
The founder of the No You Cant’cer Foundation, Marshall is a survivor of stage III rectal cancer. She now lives with a permanent ostomy bag yet enjoys a life of travel, friends, family and public service.
Marshall’s ability to speak candidly about her battle with colorectal cancer and her life with an ostomy bag is what led her to being named the 2017 Hero of Hope by Conquer Magazine.
Marshall completed her certification to be a trained ostomy management specialist in September. She will now be able to attend to the emotional and practical needs of new ostomates in preoperative, postoperative and home care. She was named as the new national conference social director for the United Ostomy Association of America in November.
