MILLVILLE − A Millville resident will be on Wheel of Fortune for the first time Friday evening after playing along through her TV for 35 years.
The Daily Journal article Wednesday described the appearance as Lora Whitehead’s childhood – and adult – dream, finally coming to fruition.
"I've been watching since I was 4 years old, basically all my life," Whitehead, 39, told The Daily Journal. "I never tried to get on the show before because it's one of those things where you think you'll never get picked."
But in September, Whitehead was selected after attending a “Wheelmobile event” in the Poconos for aspiring contestants. Wheel of Fortune’s website says more than 1 million people applied last year and 600 of them were selected to appear on the show, the Daily Journal reported.
She had to audition in Philadelphia the next month to demonstrate her stage presence, and was chosen again. In November, she flew to Los Angeles with her mother and two children to make her appearance, according to The Daily Journal.
Before she could take in the experience, it was over, Whitehead told The Daily Journal, who plans to apply again. She has to wait five years, according to Wheel of Fortune rules.
