The Bay Atlantic Symphony will bring cheer and joy with two performances of their annual holiday concert.
"This is one of our concerts that lifts people's spirits," said music director and concert Maestro Jed Gaylin ""It's a delightful and heartwarming program".
The holiday concert is a mainstay of the Bay Atlantic Symphony's season featuring a number of traditional holiday songs and Baroque-style selections.
The orchestra will perform Saturday at the Landis Theater in Vineland and a sold out show Sunday at Stockton University's Campus Center Theater.
A newly arranged Hanukkah medley, featuring eight songs orchestrated together by a selected composer.
Gaylin said his favorite part of the show involves the children's choir which joins the musician to lead the audience in two carol sing-alongs.
As a child, Gaylin said he often arranged door-to-door caroling in his neighborhood, so to give area students in the choir a chance to sing holiday classics makes it a special event.
The children's choir is comprise of 20 to 40 kids, with ages ranging from 7 to high school age. More impressive is that the choir gets one chance to practice with the full symphony before taking the stage. "I tell the kids, this concert is to make people feel cheerful about the holidays, so have fun!” said Gaylin.
Also returning to join the orchestra, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Franklin previously sang at the Bay Atlantic Symphony's gala in September. "We usually have a opera singer and we've established a good relationship with Nia," said Gaylin.
Franklin is a classically trained opera singer, studied music composition at East Carolina University and has a master’s degree in music composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts. For the holiday concerts, Franklin will perform "O Holy Night" and the Bach arrangement of "Ave Maria".
“I am eager to perform alongside a beautiful and special group of musicians who value arts education," Franklin said in a statement. "The Bay Atlantic Symphony is doing great work by promoting two concerts, which are focusing on community engagement in their music. I feel very fortunate to have been asked to join their holiday concert series.”
For more information, visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org
