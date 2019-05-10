ATLANTIC CITY — Social activist Monica Lewinsky will be the keynote speaker for the 26th annual Women's Forum on June 6 at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Lewinsky is best known as the former White House intern who was involved in a sexual relationship with former President Bill Clinton between 1995 and 1997. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying under oath in regards to Lewinsky.
As one of the first targets of public shaming and the "culture of humiliation," Lewinsky has been leading the conversation on empathy and cyberbullying in today's digital world, according to a news release from forum sponsor Jewish Family Service.
"Women's Forum is an opportunity to empower and educate its attendees while supporting local organizations that provide important services to the community," said Brett Matik, event co-chair. "Monica's perseverance in the face of adversity is something everyone can relate to or learn from."
The Women's Forum attracts hundreds of attendees and has raised more than $2 million to support local organizations since its inception in 1994.
Guests will be treated to a luncheon featuring a fashion show from ATHLETA. Attendees also will have an opportunity to win one of dozens of auction prizes during the event's silent auction.
Tickets to the Women's Forum are $125 per person ($150 after Wednesday) and can be purchased at facebook.com/thewomensforum.
Proceeds from the event benefit Greater Atlantic City Charities.
