CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The world’s fastest monster truck made a pit stop in Cape May County Friday and Saturday, leaving a trail of crushed car parts and broken glass in its wake.
Kindle Auto Plaza, at the intersection of Stone Harbor Boulevard and Bayberry Drive, hosted the Raminator, and the team behind it, Hall Bros. Racing Co.
The truck, known for its speedy world record of 99.1 mph, drove over three cars, leaving them flattened, and spectators got the chance to pose for a photo with the massive truck.
