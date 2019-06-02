ATLANTIC CITY — Eleven women will take the stage Wednesday at Harrah’s Resort to vie for the title of Ms. New Jersey Senior America. The winner will have the chance to represent the Garden State in October in the Ms. Senior America pageant in Atlantic City.
Contestants must be at least 60 to compete. The women will sing, dance, tell jokes and generally let it be known that age is just a number.
Also on stage will be the current Ms. New Jersey Senior, Suzie Neustadter, of Margate. A seasoned performer, Neustadter, 62, not only earned the title in her very first competition, she was the first runner-up in the Ms. Senior America Pageant.
Neustadter said she went into her year with no expectations because it was all so new to her. She finishes her year with a head full of memories and many new friends she has met while logging about 20,000 miles traveling across New Jersey.
“I really enjoyed the speaking engagements and the chance to talk with women,” Neustadter said. One event that stood out was a women’s health forum with Dr. Adebolia Nmewihe at Gilda’s Club, talking about what women need to know from their 20s to their 60s and beyond. “I had the chance to speak about the importance of connecting generations, which was my platform when I competed and something I feel strongly about. That is something having the title has allowed me to do. Whether I am speaking to local politicians or performing for seniors or veterans, it is so important for the generations to connect and work together.”
Neustadter is a voice teacher and said she had to do a lot of juggling this year to work with her students and fulfill her commitments as Ms. New Jersey Senior America.
“It was a challenge at times, but it was an amazing year," she said. "Walking into a room where maybe some of the people were down and they would see the sash and the crown and a smile would break across their face — it was something I will never forget."
A number of local women are competing this year. Millie Tate, 74, of Linwood, is in the competition for the third time.