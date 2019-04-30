After losing his first wife to cancer in 2006, R&B and gospel music producer and songwriter Fred Jerkins III knew he wanted to do something to increase cancer awareness.
Jerkins, 47, formerly of Galloway Township, could not tackle it immediately as he was suddenly thrust into the role of being a single dad to three children. He came with the idea of a compilation album of gospel artists, titled “A Project of Healing,” about five years ago, but didn’t concentrate on it until he relocated four years ago to a suburb of Atlanta.
Jerkins’ charitable project has had an unforeseen consequence. One of the songs from the album, “Victory” by Fred Jerkins III Featuring Last Call, has reached No. 1 on three out of four of Billboard magazine’s gospel charts.
Last Call is a group comprised of two friends from Bermuda, Adrian Jones and Tricray Astwood, who have been together as a gospel duo for the past four years.
“They literally have no presence in the U.S. In Bermuda, they are the most celebrated thing out there,” said Jerkins, who added he tried to do something different in producing their song “Victory.” “I didn’t want Last Call to be compared to another gospel artist.”
“Victory” features more of a praise-and-worship style of gospel music, with a short and easy-to-sing chorus that repeats several times, than urban gospel.
The gospel radio station, WEHA-FM 88.7, out of Egg Harbor Township, plays “Victory” at least 10 times a week, according to Tawana Davis, the station’s director of communications.
“I like the song. It’s a good song for praise and worship,” said Davis, who has known Jerkins for years, but did not recognize the song as one of his productions. “Their song is definitely not considered, I wouldn’t consider it a traditional praise-and-worship song.”
When the royalty checks from the single and the album start coming in, Jerkins said he plans to make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Susan G. Komen, the largest and best-funded breast cancer organization in the country.
Jerkins is best known for co-writing hit pop songs with his younger brother Rodney Jerkins for such artists as the late Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez and Toni Braxton when they had their DarkChild Recording Studio in Pleasantville. He also produced pop songs for Brandy and other acts.
Former Darkchild Studios is turning into a funeral home
DarkChild Gospel launched in 2006. He has had success in the gospel realm. He co-wrote songs that appeared on Kierra Sheard’s album “This Is Me” in 2006, which won the Dove Award for Urban Album of the Year. A Dove Award is a gospel equivalent of a Grammy.
Jerkins said he met the Last Call duo when he was brought down to Bermuda to speak at a music conference at the end of 2017. He was in the process of finishing up “A Project of Healing.”
“They were the highlight of the concert. Then and there, I wanted to connect with these guys and give them an opportunity,” Jerkins said.
On the 15-track “A Project of Healing,” all of the gospel recording artists are known except for Last Call and Joel Andrus & Rozina.
Jerkins spent four years working on the album, from 2014 until it was released last year.
When the Jerkins brothers started their pop and R&B music-making career more than 20 years ago, their father, the Rev. Fred Jerkins, served as their manager. Even though they had to hire entertainment lawyers to handle their business, the Rev. Jerkins made sure he knew what every word meant in the contracts that his sons were signing.
Fred Jerkins III took a page out of his father’s book when it came time to promote “A Project of Healing.” After the first single, “We Won” featuring Jonathan Nelson, only made it into the top 30 of the gospel charts, Jerkins started his own gospel radio promotion company, We Break Records.
“This song (“Victory”) was the first that we ever promoted. I had to learn how to do it,” Jerkins said. “I like to control my own destiny.”
Jerkins flew all over the country visiting gospel radio stations. He found the work rewarding.
Jerkins’ efforts paid off by having the single “Victory” hit No.1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay and Gospel National Airplay charts. It hit a peak position of No. 3 and is still at that position this week on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. It has been at No. 1 for the past 21 weeks on the Gospel Indicator Chart and is No. 1 again this week.
“It’s amazing. ... We Break Records started in January,” said Jerkins, who added he now has a waiting list of gospel artists who want his company to promote their songs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.