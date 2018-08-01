Nicole Kidman is in talks to play Gretchen Carlson in an upcoming movie about former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes, according to a report by Variety.com.
Carlson, a former Fox News anchor who is currently the Miss America Organization's Board of Trustees chairwoman, was the first woman to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes after she was fired from the company.
As the first person to take the risk - it also means I can’t share all of the details of what really happened, so I hope the true story is depicted. The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice. #BeFierce #StopSexualHarassment https://t.co/S2ZyjruC66— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 1, 2018
The drama will focus on Ailes and the women who tackled the male culture at Fox News that led to his removal, according to the report.
Kidman will join Charlize Theron, who will portray former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Jay Roach is directing the film, according to the report.
Carlson addressed the report in a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying she hopes "the true story is depicted."
"As the first person to take the risk - it also means I can’t share all of the details of what really happened, so I hope the true story is depicted," Carlson tweeted. "The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice. #BeFierce #StopSexualHarassment"
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.