Anyone who sees Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns live knows the party band delivers a good time, but some people also find inspiration in seeing Richard "Shorty Long" Tisch singing lead on songs and rocking on his keyboard.
Sal DelGiudice was so moved after seeing the Ocean County-based ensemble perform live that he co-wrote, directed and produced a 29-minute documentary, titled "To Make a Long Story Short."
"It's a great story, a story that inspires. It's a New Jersey story," said Christine Rooney, managing director of the Lighthouse International Film Festival, which scheduled the film's world premiere at 9 p.m. Friday, followed by a concert by the band at Bird and Betty's, 529 Dock Road, Beach Haven.
Last year, MovieMaker Magazine named the Lighthouse International Film Festival as one of "The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in The World."
The 11th edition of the festival starts Thursday. The weekend will be packed with more than 100 feature-length narratives, documentaries, shorts and episodic content accompanied by networking events, panels and parties.
Both the opening and closing films will be screened at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, Loveladies, Long Beach Township.
"Skin," a U.S. feature by Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, will be the festival's opening film at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Israeli filmmaker has won an Academy Award for best live-action short film. The movie has been screened at the Toronto, Berlin and Tribeca film festivals.
The festival's closing film will be the documentary "American Factory" which will be screened at 4 p.m. June 9. The film is about Midwest blue-collar workers. Aunt and nephew, Julia and Jeff Reichert, co-director and producer respectively, will be in attendance.
Julia Reichert, a three-time Oscar nominee in the best documentary category, spent part of her youth living on a boat in Beach Haven. Jeff Reichert is a former Northfield resident.
When it comes to "To Make a Long Story Short" about Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns, it is unusual for film to be made about musicians who are known for neither their own original music nor for being a tribute act to a famous performer.
On St. Patrick's Day last year, DelGiudice, 54, of Beach Haven West, Stafford Township, saw Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns for the first time at Calloway's Restaurant & Bar in Staffordville, Eagleswood Township.
Besides being a musician who still plays in a band, DelGiudice has a sister with cerebral palsy.
DelGiudice saw Tisch singing and playing a keyboard even though he was born was a rare bone disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a group of disorders that affect bone growth and density, resulting in Tisch's short height. Tisch stands less than 3 feet tall and is wheelchair-bound, but Tisch saw him leading the band despite these disadvantages.
DelGiudice said he understood immediately how special what he was witnessing was. He started to write down his ideas for a documentary and approached the band's agents, Al Geary and Zack Harting, to bring his concept to the group.
"They were very into, very supportive," DelGiudice said.
Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns have existed for close to 20 years. The band is currently in rotation during Sunday afternoons starting June 16 at the Sea Shell on Long Beach Island and at 9 p.m. June 28 in Eden Lounge at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City.
No one approached Tisch or the group to do a film on them previously. Tisch said he was blown away that someone would be interested in making a documentary on him and his band.
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever that someone wanted to make a documentary about us. I figured, "What the hell, if nothing else, I would have something to show my daughter," said Tisch, 42, who is the father of a 6-year-old.
Tisch learned how to play a keyboard after it was given to him by his grandmother when he was age 5. He discovered he could hear a song on the radio and learn how to play it by ear. He played for senior citizens during his high school-age years. He joined his first band at age 19, which eventually included John Kern, who plays bass and sings in Shorty Long.
Even with Tisch's physical disability, he and his band play 200 shows a year with 100 of them being between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
"We love doing it, and it pays the rent," Tisch said. "In the summertime, especially when you live in Jersey, you take it while you can get it and thank God that that many people want to hire us to where we have to turn down clubs and parties and stuff now. We do as much as we physically can."
One of the reasons Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns is known not only in this state, but up and down the East Coast is because they don't just covers of other people's songs.
Without a typical frontman, they decided to create a memorable show that people would want to experience again after seeing it once. Part of that show is due to the mind of Kern, who comes up with the costumes that Tisch wears and the vehicles that he will ride into the audience on.
"We took one of those Barbie jeeps and converted it in my backyard to look like 'The Munsters' TV show Dracula car. It had headers and stuff, but it was still the Barbie jeep, but it was painted really cool," said Kern, who added Tisch wanted to ride on it once he found out it moved fast. "After that, he was game for everything."
