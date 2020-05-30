Question: Last year, I inherited a home filled with old furniture purchased by a friend at local house sales, auctions and antiques shows for more than 50 years. Among the items is a pair of matching black wooden chairs described as “Lambert Hitchcock chairs” with stencil and gilt decoration. Any information you can provide about the chairs’ age, maker and value, if any, will be appreciated. W.C., Cold Spring
Answer: You have described a matched pair of wooden Hitchcock chairs created by carpenter and furniture maker Lambert Hitchcock. Hitchcock began making chairs of all descriptions and styles in 1818. By 1825, he had opened a large furniture factory in Hitchcocksville, Connecticut.
Hitchcock’s Sheraton and American Empire design wooden furniture, stencil-decorated with gilt and poly-chromed surfaces, included rocking chairs, settees and children’s chairs.
The company reorganized in 1832, entered into a partnership that was later disqualified and eventually relocated to Unionville, Connecticut, where it adopted the Lambert Hitchcock Unionville Connecticut signature.
Hitchcock’s furniture continued to showcase many of his unique designs featuring stencil-decorated surfaces that later became very popular, high-priced collectibles.
A signed original gilt stencil-decorated Hitchcock circa 1835 chair recently sold for $285.
Question: I enjoyed reading your recent column about the Tiffanys and am writing to inquire about an interesting old china platter owned many years ago by my grandmother, who insisted it was somehow associated with a Rockefeller. The platter is marked “Star Steed” and signed “Sascha Brastoff.” What can you tell me about this dish and its maker? R.R., Vineland
Answer: California artist and designer Sascha Brastoff (1918-1993) was a close friend of Winthrop Rockefeller, who not only took an interest in Brastoff’s work but eventually became his financial backer and society promoter.
Born in Cleveland in 1918, Brastoff initially worked as a motion picture costume designer. With Rockefeller’s continued support, many Hollywood stars became the artist’s best customers.
Eventually, Rockefeller built a showroom complex that incorporated at the same place the various items Brastoff created, including paintings, artware, textiles, resins, enamels and jewelry.
Early pieces were signed “Sasha B” or with a full Sasha Brastoff signature. Brastoff left the company in 1963, it closed in 1973 and he died 20 years later.
During his career, Sasha created hand-painted china and pottery dinnerware, specialty lines and specialty pieces as well as a combination of real gold or platinum with pastel colors.
Dipping into the metals with the colors created a wave effect, and the finish produced a popular new line. “Rooftops and “Star Steeds” were among the most popular patterns.
A 1959 101/2-inch hand-decorated “Star Steed” Sascha Brastoff plate with full signature mark brought $25 this year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.