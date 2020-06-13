Question: I enjoyed reading your recent column about fracture art, as many of my heirlooms are gifts from relatives who moved from Germany to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, during the late 1800s.
Among the gifts is what they called a “dower chest” in later years renamed a “hope chest” by a family bride. It is a 30-by-16-inch dovetailed poplar box supported by carved, shaped wooden feet and it has no drawers. Over the years, the chest was hand-painted several times, the last time during the 1940s when colorful “Pennsylvania Dutch” motifs were popular subjects of the decoration that included flowers, birds, stars and hearts.
I would appreciate anything you can tell me about the dower chest and its possible present worth. — D.L., Spring lake
Answer: Your simply constructed “Pennsylvania type” dower chest is typical of similar area chests handmade of walnut, pine or poplar.
Often decorated with carvings, inlay work or paintings created by local fine or amateur artists, the chests have remained in many families for generations. There, they are treasured and often specifically used during hot summers as “blanket chests” to store blankets and other bedding that will be used throughout long, cold winters.
During the past two years, dollars received by folks who have sold dower chests similar to yours ranged from $1,200 to $3,770, based on age, decoration and condition.
Question: Many years ago, my grandmother purchased a like-new, 14-inch high tin teapot at a garage sale.
Advertised as an” Oliver Filley lighthouse shape teapot,” it was never used by Grandmom but was kept on a shelf with some other Filley pieces. I recently read that Captain Filley made many tin ware items that are collected, and I would like to know more about him and if my teapot is one of those pieces. J.S., Wildwood
Answer: Oliver Filley (1784-1846) also known as Captain Oliver Filley, was a Connecticut farmer who began his tinware business in 1806. He created a wide variety of popular, useful and decorative household items, assisted by some of his children who helped to make the pieces and sell them.
Eventually, Filley’s tinware business was expanded to Philadelphia and New York.
Filley and his craftsmen produced kitchen and other ware that included pots and pans, trays, buckets, funnels, strainers, tableware, graters, lamps, candle holders and teapots as well as pistols. Many of the items were enhanced with painted decoration done by local women artists and a talented apprentice and craftsman, Harry Crane.
Filley’s sales and distribution plans were both innovative and extensive with marketing sites reaching from Connecticut and New York to Pennsylvania and St. Louis. He also hired traveling peddlers who sold items made of quality materials and featured creative designs such as your tin teapot that resembles a lighthouse.
Prices paid for a number of Filley lighthouse tin teapots during recent years have ranged from $50 to $275.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.