VENTNOR — When he moved to the area 12 years ago from Philadelphia, Marc Needleman figured he would join Margate’s Temple Emeth Shalom and serve as a typical member of the synagogue.
Within two years, Needleman, of Ventnor, was president of Emeth Shalom. He remained in that position for eight years.
Needleman, 70, also has served for the past two years as co-president of Shirat Hayam, a product of the merger of the conservative congregation of Beth Judah Temple and the reform congregation of Temple Emeth Shalom, under the roof of the former Beth Judah.
The first task of the merger was to make the Emeth Shalom congregation comfortable in its new home, Needleman said. The second was to blend the new family combining Beth Judah and Emeth Shalom.
“I found, surprisingly, amazing people here. Most of the names I never heard of before. Maybe I should have, but I didn’t,” said Needleman, who added he hit it off right from the start with his new contacts at Shirat Hayam.
Needleman, who will be stepping down as co-president of Shirat Hayam, will be honored at a brunch and rededication of the synagogue from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the temple at 700 N. Swarthmore Ave. The program includes a performance by magician Chad Juros, family activities and live music.
When Needleman first came to South Jersey, Rabbi Gordon L. Geller’s wife, Elaine, told Geller she could see Needleman being one of the pillars at Temple Emeth Shalom.
“He has this remarkable gift. That is the gift of leadership. That is a rare gift indeed to be able to assemble a team of people or at least make an effort to bring people into consensus,” Geller said.
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer said Needleman is always at Shirat Hayam with his tools in hand.
“What has been most impressive is that when something needs to get done, he gets it done,” Kremer said. “Without his Herculean efforts … the reform constituents of our congregation would not be as comfortable here.”
Kremer said Needleman navigated the change but also built in the comforts and familiarity of home. For instance, there are new chairs in the chapel, but the stained glass was brought over from the former Emeth Shalom.
The original estimates to renovate the building to accommodate both congregations was more than $500,000, but the cost was below $300,000 because Needleman served as construction manager and supervisor.
Needleman has been co-president of the merged congregation with Ed Weinstein, who will be carrying on as the sole president after Needleman steps down.
Needleman will remain chairman of the facilities committee, but with no administrative responsibilities, Kremer said.
