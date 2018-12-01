Now that Thanksgiving is behind us we are in full on holiday mode. Sure you could celebrate by singing carols, hanging lights or trimming trees, but that sounds like a lot of work. Instead perhaps you would like to just kick back with a holiday-themed cocktail and enjoy the ‘spirit’ of the season. Here are four spots where you can do just that.
1. The Rusty Nail, Cape May
Those seeking out a bit of south-of-the-border flair in their yuletide sipper would do best to head down to The Rusty Nail in Cape May for a taste of their “Tequila Makes My Gifts Unwrap” cocktail. So what’s in this concoction? It’s a merry mix of Avion Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur and orange juice. No official word on how or why it makes your gifts unwrap, but give it a whirl and see what happens. The Rusty Nail is located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com for more info.
2. Linwood Country Club, Linwood
Looking for an upscale setting this holiday season? Pop on over to Linwood Country Club and head to the bar for their wintry drink known as the “Makers You Warm.” This cozy cocktail consists of Makers Mark Whiskey, Frangelico and Baily’s Irish Cream topped with fresh brewed hot coffee and whipped cream. Nothing beats a warm hug from a country club. Linwood Country Club is located at 500 Shore Road in Linwood. Go to LinwoodCountryClub.com for more info.
3. McCullough’s Pub, Egg Harbor Township
Likely many of you are dreaming of carving your way down the slopes this winter, and while ski season is just around the corner, why not get started a bit early with the “Aspen Martini” at McCullough’s Pub? This frosty treat is made up of Rumchata, vanilla vodka and butterscotch liqueur beautifully garnished with a cinnamon stick. McCullough’s Pub is located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to McCulloughsGolf.com for more info.
4. The Ebbitt Room, Cape May
When it comes to beautiful holiday settings, Cape May seems to have cornered the market in South Jersey. The Ebbitt Room certainly falls in that category — stop in on Fridays and Saturdays when the entire crowd is led in a sing along of the “12 Days of Christmas.” This year they will offer the “Partridge In A Pear Tree” cocktail, a lovely blend of pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice, pear puree and fresh raspberries. The Ebbit Room is located at 25 Jackson St. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com for more info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.