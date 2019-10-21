Rita Dove, the first African American Poet Laureate, will read from her poetry from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Campus Center Theater at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Dove has received Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the National Humanities Medal, the National Medal of Arts and the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.
Earlier this month, Dove was awarded the $100,000 Wallace Stevens Prize for proven mastery in poetry sponsored by the Academy of American Poets.
Dove is commonwealth professor of English at the University of Virginia. She most recently served as The New York Times Magazine's poetry editor. She is the author of numerous literary works, including "Collected Poems 1974 - 2004" (a 2017 NAACP Image Award winner) and "Sonata Mulattica" (the 2010 Hurston Wright Legacy Award winner).
Dove will give the Ravenswood Reading. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive.
The suggested contributions are $3 for students, $5 for seniors and $10 for the general public.
Dove's appearance is part of the Visiting Writers Series sponsored by Murphy Writing of Stockton University, the School of Arts & Humanities Literature Program and
