ATLANTIC CITY — A quartet of soulful male R&B vocalists will spend Saturday evening serenading all of the women in the audience during the Mother’s Day Music Festival at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The lineup for the 11th annual Mother’s Day Music Festival stars Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, KEM, Al B. Sure and Christopher Williams. Maze and Kem performed as part of the festival in 2017.
Maze released nine albums that sold at least 500,000 copies between 1977 and 1993. They are an act with a devoted following — next year is their 50th anniversary — that is arguably more popular in the South than in the Mid-Atlantic states.
Forty-nine-year-old Grammy-nominated vocalist Kem’s last three studio albums of original material, which were released in 2005, 2010 and 2014, each made it into the top 5 of Billboard Magazine’s Top 200 albums chart.
Sure, 50, one of the first two artists set to perform Saturday, had success right from the beginning.
The singer’s first single from 1988, “Nite and Day,” was a No. 7 pop hit and a No. 1 R&B smash.
Sure arguably had more R&B chart success than anyone else who will be performing Saturday, but all of his known radio singles came during a short period between 1988 and 1992.
Williams, 51, a New York City native, had four top-10 R&B singles between 1989 and 1993: “Talk to Myself,” “Promises, Promises,” “Every Little Thing U Do” and the No. 1 R&B hit “I’m Dreamin’.”
