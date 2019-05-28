Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a fantastic recipe for sugar cookies using frozen pink lemonade in the dough and the icing. I cannot find frozen pink lemonade anywhere. ShopRite used to sell it in Vineland but no more. Any chance it is still available anywhere? Thank you for your help. — Joan Shaw
Dear Joan: According to Walmart's website you can purchase, in store only, Great Value Frozen Pink Lemonade. Their website states no price, which is odd. I emailed you that link. However if you are really stuck, you can purchase frozen lemonade and add pink food coloring, which you can buy at a craft store, or a pinhead amount of red food coloring, which you can get at any food store.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a replacement for coffee for me. By the way, I do not have a computer. — Helen Matthews
Dear Helen: The first thing that came to mind was Postum. As a child my grandmother used to drink it instead of coffee. You can purchase it by calling The Vermont Country Store at 800-547-7849. An 8-ounce jar, which makes 75 cups is $19.95. If you buy two jars the cost is $17.95 each.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a table-top gas grill, not charcoal. — David M.
Dear David: A Char-Broil stainless-steel tabletop gas grill regularly $84.99 is on sale for $69 at Target. If you use your Target charge you get an additional 5% off.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband, who is no spring chicken, is a handyman. I almost passed out when he was doing some work across the street. He has a ladder that is maybe 6 foot and he put it up to the first roof, then drug it up to that roof, and then climbed up to a second roof. Any deals on big ladders? He claims they are too expensive. — Concerned Wife
Dear Concerned Wife: Wednesday is the last day to buy a 24-foot aluminum extension ladder regularly $204 on sale for $159 at Home Depot.
Steals of the Week
Acme
-Large Snow Crab Clusters: $9.99.
-BLU Lump 1-pound crab meat: $11.99.
-Gatorade 32-ounce: 88 cents.
-Lay's Stax: $1.
-Italian Village pasta: half price.
ShopRite
-Gillette Sensor Disposable three- or four-count razors: $4.99. Save and additional $3 with the coupon from Sunday's Press making your cost $1.99.
-ShopRite 4-pound bag of sugar: 99 cents with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
-San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
-Mr & Mrs T Drink Mixers 33.8 ounces: $1.99.
-Little Italy In The Bronx Marina sauce is half price: $3.49.
-Good Cook Smart Choice Saute Pans: half price.
-Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen: half price.
Tips
-Men's Architect Walk Shorts regularly $20 are on sale for $7.99 at Boscov's. (Father's Day is right around the corner).
-Arm & Hammer 24 to 32 count Power Paks are 95 cents with a Family Dollar Smart Coupon at Family Dollar.
-Folgers 20.6- to 22.6-ounce coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
-Shark 12-inch Rechargeable Floor & Carpet sweeper is half price for $24.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
-Red Bull 12-ounce cans are $2.50 at Rite Aid.
-On Friday, SEXY HAIR Powder Play' is half price at ULTA. HOT TOOLS 1-inch silicone hot brush styler is also half price for $24.99. There is a $3.50 coupon off a $15 purchase in their flyer from Sunday's Press, not sure if it will work on these two things, always lots of exclusions but try it.
-Get a dozen large eggs for 79 cents at Aldi. Get an Easy Home 5,000 BTU air conditioner for $99.99.
-Taster Choice 7-ounce instant coffee or Starbucks 10-count K-cups are both $6.99 each at CVS.
-Wednesday is the last day to get a Harbor Breeze 52-inch Armitage Ceiling fan with light fixture in three colors for $39.96 at Lowe's.
-Get Gold Medal women's leggings for $5 at A.C. Moore.
-All pools $179 and up are 20% off at Big Lots.
-All Threshold, Project 62, Opalhouse and Room Essentials outdoor lighting is 15% off at Target.
-Petshoppe Training Pads 21- to 100-count packs are half price at Walgreens. Pringles are 4 packs for $4.
-A Quaker State Conventional Oil Change (up to 5 quarts) is $19.88 at Walmart.
-Five Bi-Color corn on the cob for $1 at Save A Lot.
-Wednesday is the last day to get 10-inch hanging annual baskets regularly $10.98 each on sale two for $10 at Home Depot.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
