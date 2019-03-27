Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We have purchased Luigi Vitelli whole wheat linguine at Somers Point ShopRite for years and now it seems they are no longer carrying it. Can you help us find a store that is selling this? — Shirley
Dear Shirley: The whole wheat pasta is not on their website, so it may be discontinued. Try calling Vitelli Foods at 201-475-3599. I did find one pound of Luigi Vitelli whole wheat spaghetti on Amazon.com for $10.99. I think I would try another brand before I bought that! I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Dunkin Donuts Coffee Thins? It is a bag of chocolate. I went to a Dunkin Donuts and they didn’t sell them. I am not a coffee drinker, but a friend mentioned how good they are and her birthday is coming up in April. — Roseanne D.
Dear Roseanne: This week at CVS they have a 4.2-ounce bag of Dunkin Donuts Thins for $5.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You always put in great deals on 100 percent cotton high-count sheet sets. I love the cotton sheets but they are so wrinkled coming out of the dryer. Any good deals on a queen set that isn’t so wrinkly? — Katie J., Mays Landing
Dear Katie: J.C. Penney’s has a Liz Claiborne set of 600 thread count wrinkle-free cotton on sale for $63.99 if you use your J.C. Penney charge. Today is the last day of the sale. Also this week, Boscov’s has a 420 thread count 100 percent cotton set with four pillow cases in king or queen size for $29.99. However, you may need an iron.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a contour-type pillow to put between your knees? It is supposed to help your back while you sleep. I can only find the ones for your neck. Thanks. — Andrew
Dear Andrew: This week at Boscov’s you can get a Contour Memory Foam Knee Pillow half price for $19.99.
Reader Tips
Dorothy writes in to let Judy know OK Watch & Jewelry Shop on High Street in Millville restrings beads. Dorothy wrote, they have done several for her and it’s not too expensive.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Oxi Clean 40-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99 after a digital $2 coupon. Limit one offer.
• Stoffer’s French Bread pizza: $2.
• Rapa or Habbersett one-pound scrapple: $2.50.
• Fresh donuts or bagels from bakery department: 50 cents each.
• Drake’s Devil Dogs or Yodels: $1.99 a package.
ShopRite
• Chicken family packs of drumsticks or thighs: 69 cents per pound.
• Cantaloupes: $1.50.
• Nature’s Reserve Lamb Loin Chops: $5.99 per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Ronzoni lasagna: 99 cents.
• Eggplant: 99 cents per pound.
Tips
• Folgers 20.6- to 25.1-ounce coffee is $5.25 at Dollar General.
• Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at Rite Aid.
• A quart of Pennzoil High Mileage motor oil is $4.75 at Family Dollar.
• A HP laptop with Intel Pentium Silver and Windows 10 is $299.99 at Staples.
• An Easton Youth Omen USA Bat is on sale for $99.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
• L’Oreal skincare is 20 percent off at Walgreens.
• All Wrigley gum singles and Altoids small 50 count are 79 cents at CVS.
• Valerie solid or print grommet-top curtain collection is half price at J.C. Penney and an additional 20 percent off with your J.C. Penney charge.
• All Pennington Smart Seed is 20 percent off at Lowe’s.
• Men’s Cross & Windsor regular or relaxed fit jeans are $8.99 at Boscov’s. Men’s 6-pack of athletic socks are $2.99.
• Red grapes are $1.19 per pound at Aldi.
• Large Hass avocados are 49 cents at Save A Lot.
• Adirondack poly resin chairs in different colors are $14.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Kohls code for 30 percent off your online order is FASHION30.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
